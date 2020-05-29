Cassie Pierce, daughter of David and Christine Pierce of Oneonta, is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Charlotte Valley Central School.
She will be honored at this year's DCMO BOCES Scholar Recognition Program on June 10.
In her junior year, Pierce received a Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award from the University of Rochester and a 21st Century Leadership Award from Wells College. She is also the recipient of many academic excellence and initiative awards in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, Foreign Language and the Fine Arts. Pierce was a member of the National Honor Society and New York State Math Honor Society. She served as Student Council, Key Club and class president, Yearbook editor, and Varsity Club treasurer.
In the fall, Pierce plans to study biochemistry.
Jordan Wamsley, son of Marissa Christensen and Ron Wamsley of Oneonta, is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Charlotte Valley Central School.
The recipient of a Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award, he has also been the recipient of numerous academic excellence and initiative awards in English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Physical Education and Health. Wamsley was a member of the National Honor Society and New York State Math Honor Society. He served as a Student Council representative, Yearbook and National Honor Society treasurer, National Honor Society and Math Honor Society president and Key Club and Class vice president.
Walmsley was further honored with the Joseph Beck Award for his participation in interscholastic league competitions, outstanding academic records and service to his community.
In the fall, Jordan plans to attend SUNY Delhi.
