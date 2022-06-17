Clark Foundation President Jane Forbes Clark announced recently that the board of directors approved first-year college scholarship grants to nearly 200 area students, totaling $752,400.
According to a media release, students receive Clark Foundation Scholarships based on academic achievement, citizenship qualities and service to their communities and schools.
Nearly 700 already-enrolled college students will be eligible for renewal of Clark Foundation grants for the next academic year.
The Foundation anticipates providing more than $4.1 million in scholarships for the coming year.
Nearly 15,000 students have participated in the program since its inception in 1961.
A list of recipients of initial grants for the 2022-23 academic year follows.
BOCES OAOC, Milford
Ryder James Albano, Sydney Nicole Asher, Lacie Estelle Bolster, Aleigha Rae Brockway, Caeleigh Leona Craft, Jesse Michael Fink, Daniel Cormac Gallagher, Sophie Lynn Gilmore, Michael Lee Griffioen, Olivia Ana Lerma, Ethan Lichtman, Marley Waite Lippitt, Howard Henry Michaels, Kerri Anne Moore, Gabriel Hunter Oakley, Gabriella Marie Ragozzine, Hannah Shae Rathbone, Jillian Allise Rozelle, James Jan Sasso, Riley David Stevens, Ella Brooke Taylor, Gabriella Vyona Terrano, Eliana Marie Torres and Keaton Allan Winsor.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School
Arianna Leigh Bresee-Kelsey, Vanessa Lois Erkson, Kyle France, Madison Lynn Hastings, Dylan George Huff, Marijke Erin Kroon, Joseph R. Pressly, Madisyn Danyel Reyome, Alyssa Rockwell, Jack Riley Seeley, Camilla Tabor, Gavin Xavier Valenta, Cynthia Lynn Viscosi and Oskar Fognell Webster.
Cooperstown Central School
Rylie Elizabeth Austin, Meah Charlee Boyles, Devin James Brengel, Dillon James Burns, Jessica Nicole Cocivi, Grant John Fuqua Crowson, Emily Michelle Dibble, Brennan Gabriel Donahue, Sarah Nicole Feik, Hartland Cecilia Frable, Ireland Grace Gable, Luca Gene Gardner-Olesen, Madison Colleen Hayes, Nathan Douglas Heavner, Derek Hochbrueckner, Ariadne Sharp Hodgson, Finley Patrick Holohan, Theodore Vitaliy Ignatovsky, Ashton Tyler Jicha, Henry LeCates, Gavin Christopher Lesko, Addison Elizabeth Lewis, Quinn Lytel, Catherine Emily Nolan, Evan James Osterberg, McKenna Lynn Sellick, Liam Thomas Spencer, Samantha Skye Vezza, Chloe Elizabeth Ward, Declan Bradford White, Amelia Ghadah Williams, Gabrielle Woeppel and Ashlyn Cassidy Wolfe.
Edmeston Central School
Martina Joy Blackwell, Rylee Elizabeth Chapin, Emma Jeanne Dabreau, Marissa Grace Galley, Lena Elizabeth Greene, Ronald Jeffrey Hickling, Laquoia Marie Hoagland, Brynn Michelle Rifanburg, Quinn R. Schoonover and Michael Andrew Troiano.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School
Tammy Lynn Barnes, Miranda Louise Carrabba, Angelina Faith Correll, Amaya May Gilchrest, Morgan Elizabeth Keuhn, Brynne Elise Livelsberger, Bree Lynn MacNeill, Ashlyn Marron, Dylan Michael McVey, Nicole Mary Meyers, Madeline Rose Pain, Dalton Ryan Proskine, Kacie D. Turnbull and Skye Noelle Wilson.
Laurens Central School
Emily Joy Brown, Genesis Bushnell, Jaden T. Gravelding, Joshua David Houck, Kya McNicol, Cassidy Brook Moxley and Natalie Kaye Segina.
Milford Central School
Zachary Richard Brown, Shawn Michael Butler, Sawyer Dane Eckberg, Erica Eggleston, Emily Christine Garlick, Thomas David Konnick, Jack Wilkey Miller, Chloe E. Munro, Sarah Audrianna Munson, Eliza Nicole Robinson, Mariah Faith Saggese, Brianna Cecielia Sanchez, Martin Wallace Thorsland, Leeanna R. West and Jacqueline Worman.
Morris Central School
Mackenzie Rae Graves, Triana Coryn Hawkins, Etain Deanna LaLonde, Aiden Stanley Moore, Alexander Harrison Page, Hannah Renee Pope, Leah Sarah Rehrmann, Aidan Ryther and Landen Phillips Tyler.
Mount Markham Central School
Delaney R. Beardsley, Jeremiah N. Boyko, AnNi Carroll, Madison Nicole Clark, Laura Ruth Culver, Biata Curtis, Jacob Dahms, Olivia DeKing, Enrico Joseph Denza, Jordan Roy Dietz, Gabrielle Karen Dixon, Griffin Patrick Doyle, Samantha Doyle, Luke Conrad Edwards, Thomas Fallon, Harrison Fellows, Lillian Hoage, Zoe Elizabeth Hoke, Catherine Huntley, Lauren Jones, Reilly Thomas Jones, Emma Marie Kocienda, Dylan J.T. McMahon, Alyssa Marie Northrop, Emily Jean Oliver, Hannah Pcola, Christopher David Piechowicz, Amber Piersma, Jack William Reed, Connor James Roberts, Samuel S. Rogge, Shana Mae Simmons, Alivia Stephan, Sara Josephine Thayer, Madeline Grace Washburn, John Wolanski, Jerimiah Johnson Wood and Kestrel June Zimpel.
Owen D. Young Central School
Riley Marie Hajczewski, Jayne Snyder and Daniel Teleki.
Richfield Springs Central School
Molly Anne Bobnick, Claire Anne Collins, Elaina Rose Johnson, Isabel Martinez, Brooke L. McCord, Roberta Natasha Schaefer-Gilbert and Kalie Elizabeth Talbot-Evangelow.
Schenevus Central School
Kayleigh Rose Bryant, Liana Marie Darling, Kathryn Willow Ferris, Kailyn Jane Gaske, Skylar Brooke Hults, Kaylynne E. Jones, Alexandria Sue Lincoln, Anthony Joseph Poliseno, Hannah Jewell Sulas, Shawna Michelle Whiteman, Amber JoAnn Wyckoff and Leah Christine Wyckoff.
Worcester Central School
Hailey Marie Bilby, Malena Joanne Fisher, Iriyah Marie Haley, Owen Casey Hogan, Grace Carolyn Kelley, Sean Micheal Kersmanc, Destiny Marie Koss, Maci Kathryn Milavec, Kimberly Rose Rock, Kacey Lynne Scriber and Emily Elizabeth Thompson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.