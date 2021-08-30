Abby Miller, Will Weldon, Caroline Whitaker and Brayden White were named the top four graduates of the Class of 2021 at Cooperstown Central School.
Miller held the office of class treasurer all through high school. She received the University of Rochester Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, AP U.S. History Scholastic Award, Cobbett Memorial French Scholastic Award and was a multi-year CCS scholar-athlete. Miller was also president of CCS Leadership Training for Athletes, an officer of the 4-H Glimmerglass Explorers and participant in College for Every Student Mentoring and Career Explorations at Cornell University. Miller was selected for the Rotary Youth Leadership Conference and served as CCS National Honor Society secretary. A volunteer for 4-H, CANstruction and Cooperstown Angel Network, Miller was also a member of the CCS Choir and worked at the Cooperstown Bat Company.
Weldon was a four-sport athlete who received multiple academic awards including National Merit Commended Scholar, Ruggles Essay competition finalist, Honors English Award (9,11), AP U.S. History Award, Community Bank Mathematical Science Award, CCS Drawing/Art Award, Xerox Award for Innovation & Information Technology, and AP European History Award. Weldon was a member of the CCS National Honor Society, CCS College for Every Student Mentor Program, and a three-year representative of the CCS Leadership Training for Athletes. Weldon was also chosen to be a NYSPHSAA Section 3 Leadership Conference representative. Weldon received the People’s Choice Award in the Congressional Art Competition and had his work published in Catskill Review Magazine. Weldon has volunteered with the Red Sweater Project in Tanzania, the El Brujo community in Costa Rica, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Cooperstown, Cooperstown Tennis and ACEing Autism. He has also been employed as a lifeguard and tennis assistant at the Cooperstown Country Club.
An Interscholastic Equestrian Association athlete as well as dressage and vaulting competitor, Whitaker was a member the CCS National Honor Society and received the Averill Scholarship Award during her junior year. The recipient of the AP Biology Award, English III Honors Award, Cobbett Memorial Prize Award, Achievement Award of U.S. History and Outsider Art Award, Whitaker was also a Girls State nominee, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership nominee and volunteer in her faith community as well as the Cooperstown Food Bank and Cooperstown Equestrian Park. Whitaker was also employed at Canoe & Kayak Rentals and Sales, Cooperstown Equestrian Park and Cooperstown Horse Rescue Farm.
White is a four-time USA Gymnastics Academic All-American and national qualifier of the USA gymnastics Junior Olympics, a NY Regional winner of National History Day competition and SAT academic scholar. White was a member of the CCS Quiz Team, World Class Gymnastics Academy, three-time National History Day participant, musician and member of CCS Choir and Band and self-taught guitarist. White was also employed as a lifeguard at the Cooperstown Country Club and an attendant at the Cooperstown Food Bank. White enjoys soccer, chess, reading, politics and cooking in his spare time.
