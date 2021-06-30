Joshua Baxter is valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Delaware Academy Central School in Delhi. Baxter participated in cross country, track and basketball. He was active in the Delaware County 4-H program and Delaware County Fair.
He plans to major in chemical engineering at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Rachel Schnabel is salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Delaware Academy Central School in Delhi. She participated in basketball and cross country and was active in the school’s Varsity Club. She volunteered at local elementary schools, where she taught basketball skills. Schnabel plans to major in environmental engineering at Cornell University in Ithaca.
