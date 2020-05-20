Jadyn Colao is valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Downsville Central School.
Colao is the daughter of Michael and Debra Colao. She was a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Not Me, Not Now and band. She was an active member of Girl Scouts.
Her future plans are to attend Binghamton University to major in biological sciences and minor in Spanish. She then plans on attending medical school and becoming a doctor, specializing in either orthopedics or pediatrics.
Margaret Towsley is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Downsville Central School.
Towsley is the daughter of Christopher and Amy Towsley. She actively participated in Student Council, National Honor Society, Not Me, Not Now, band and chorus.
She plans to attend SUNY Cortland to major in communication disorders and sciences. Eventually she wants to become a speech pathologist.
