Ariah Mitchell, daughter of Douglas Mitchell of Treadwell and Rebecca Mitchell-Bates of West Edmeston, is valedictorian of the Edmeston Central School Class of 2020.
Mitchell participated in softball, the senior play, Interact Club, Spanish Club, Yearbook Club and ECS musicals, where she has held many leadership positions. She held several leading roles in school musicals. Mitchell was inducted into the school's chapter of the National Honor Society. She is a Clark Foundation Scholarship recipient.
Mitchell plans to attend Paul Smith’s College where she will double major in environmental science and communications.
Ariel White, daughter Charles White of Taberg and Lynn White of Edmeston, is salutatorian of the Class of 2020 at Edmeston Central School.
White participated in cheerleading, Interact Club and the music program, including All-County events. She was selected to represent ECS as a Empire Girls State delegate. White was a member of the school's chapter of National Honor Society and has been awarded a Clark Foundation Scholarship.
White plans to enter the workforce.
