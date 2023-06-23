Jordan Forbes, daughter of Daniel and Noelle Forbes is co-valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Oneonta High School.
A former Teen Talk columnist for The Daily Star, Forbes plans to attend Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, majoring in international politics with a minor in justice and peace studies.
Forbes served as Student Council president and was a member of Service Club, History Club, National Honor Society, Link Crew, the school newspaper and participated in varsity cross country and outdoor track.
The avid equestrian was named overall Champion and Reserve Champion at the Chensego Hunter Association’s year end banquet.
Tiffany Gardner, daughter of Jeffrey and Amy Gardner is co-valedictorian of the Class of 2023 at Oneonta High School.
Gardner plans to major in elementary education and minor in dance at SUNY Oneonta. She served as Drama Club president, acted in various performances at OHS and Orpheus. She was co-president of the Service Club, treasurer of the National Honor Society, and a member of the French Honor Society.
Active in Girl Scouts, she is working on a Gold Award. She also studies and teachers dance.
- Gardner completed her Seal of Biliteracy in English and French.
Louis Bonnici, son of Peter and Lyla Bonnici, is co-salutatorian of the Oneonta High School Class of 2023. Bonnici plans to attend the University of Michigan, majoring in computer science.
As captain of the baseball and football teams, he was named scholar-athlete with the highest grade-point average. Bonnici also served as treasurer of his senior class and president of the Ski Club and National Honor Society.
Leighton Eastman, daughter of Chris and Kim Eastman is co-salutatorian of the Oneonta High School Class of 2023. She plans on majoring in early childhood/childhood education at SUNY Oneonta with a concentration in mathematics and a minor in biology.
Eastman served as Service Club and National Honor Society secretary and co-president of the French Club. Her participation in music led her to representing OHS at the Senior All-County Festival.
Eastman is the recipient of numerous Girl Scout awards and also dedicates time to enhancing her community.
- She also completed her Seal of Biliteracy in French and English.
- The Seal of Biliteracy is an award granted by a school, district, organization or state in the United States of America. It is given in recognition of students who have studied and
attained proficiency in two or more languages by high school graduation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.