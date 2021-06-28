Olivia Held is valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School. She is the daughter of Noelle daSilva and Ken Held, both of Gilbertsville.
Held, who will graduate with college credits from Tompkins Cortland Community College, was Senior of the Month in March.
She received the University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award, Russell Sage College Award, and was nominated an alternate for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program.
She was also selected to participate in the youth leadership programs sponsored by Rotary and Catskill Area School Study Council and was a member of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. She also served as president of Student Council and her class.
A three-sport varsity athlete in basketball, soccer and softball, Held also participated in the school’s mentoring program and musical performances.
She has also volunteered at Superheroes in Ripped Jeans and Gilbertsville art workshops. Held plans to attend Binghamton University in the fall.
Theodore Sharkey salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School. He is the son of Mary and Robert Sharkey of Mount Upton.
Sharkey was dually enrolled at G-MU and the Allied Health New Vision program at DCMO BOCES and took advanced as well as college-level courses.
G-MU Senior of the Month for January, Sharkey was a National Honor Society member, Student Council treasurer, mentor and participated in Drama Club and Community Cleanup Days. The Symphonic Band president also performed music for Area All-State, New York State School Music Association Solo Festivals, All-County Band, All-County Chorus and Jazz Band.
Sharkey also worked at Angela’s Pizza in Norwich. He plans to attend Ithaca College this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.