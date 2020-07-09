MILFORD CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following graduating seniors received awards at commencement exercises at Milford Central School on June 26.
Dominic Chicorelli: Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Club Scholarship. Cameron Cintron: The Keenan Holliday Scholarship and Macs Foundation Athletic Award. Abigail Clapper: Class of 2010 Scholarship and C.J. Yerdon Memorial Scholarship. Cameron Ferguson: Class of 2020 Award. Ethan Freer: Clark Scholarship, Milford Education Foundation Richard Bates Scholarship, Ed Utter Memorial Scholarship, Ethel Ottaway Award, Sohacki Science Award, Roger Albert Pier Memorial Awards, Community Bank English, Foreign Language, Math, Science and Social Studies Award, Robert Cortright Memorial Scholarship, Margaret Henry Memorial Scholarship, Music Association Drama Award, Gary Knox Tabor Memorial Scholarship, Frederick Damon Ottaway Award and Niles Eggleston Memorial Scholarship. Teeghan Gale: Clark Scholarship, Special Mention Award, Rotary Service Award, Community Bank Community Service Award, Christopher Rumovicz Memorial Scholarship, Richard Bates Memorial Award, Ann Bobnick Award, Gary Knox Tabor Memorial Scholarship, Emma Ritter Social Studies Memorial Scholarship and Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Club Scholarship. Aubrey Hall: Clark Scholarship, Alumni Association Award, Westville and Grange Improvement Award. Cassidy Hall: Clark Scholarship, Jackie’s Restaurant Salutatory Award, Al Twomey Award, Phyllis Roe Theater Award, Ambrose C. Green Award, Community Bank Music Award, Gary Knox Tabor Memorial Scholarship and Robert Cortright Memorial Scholarship. Samantha Harvey: Clark Scholarship, Milford Education Foundation Linda Pasquale Memorial Scholarship for Excellence, Rotary Service Award, Irene Cooper Award, Dale Stevens Memorial Scholarship, Walter J. & Anna H. Burchan Award, Senior Interdisciplinary Project Award, Carolyn Scanlon Memorial Scholarship, Music Association Garman Memorial Scholarship, Milford Fire Department Scholarship, Macs Foundation Athletic Award and Aulis M. Waters Memorial Scholarship Award. Ivan Miritello: Gillian Gibbons Memorial Scholarship. Tanner Morrissey: Community Bank Improvement Award, Irwin Wilkinson Memorial Award and C.J. Yerdon Memorial Scholarship. Nathan Robinson: Otsego Telephone Systems Award, Class of 2014 Scholarship and Instrumental Music Award. Josh Travis: Gillian Gibbons Memorial Award, Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club Award and Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Club Scholarship. Emmalee Velasco: Clark Scholarship, Fred & Ginny West Award and Community Bank Art Award. Chyanne Wellman: Clark Scholarship, Elizabeth Welsh Memorial Award, Commercial Bank Occupational Award, Milford Central School Peace Prize, Howard Jewell Vocal Music Award and Sonia Prendergast Memorial Award. Robert Wooley: Clark Scholarship, Alumni Association Award, Herbert B. Garman, Jr. Memorial Scholarship and Music Association Garman Memorial Scholarship.
