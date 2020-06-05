UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Brianne Smith of East Meredith received the Departmental Prize in Comparative Politics at the University of Vermont.
According to a media release, comparative politics is the study of the domestic political systems and processes of countries other than the United States.
The award, selected by the comparative politics faculty of the department, is given to the graduating senior political science major who has been determined to excel in their coursework, research and commitment to the study of comparative politics.
Smith also received the Philipp H. Lohman Award in economics at the University of Vermont. Lohman served as professor and chair of the economics department from 1945 to 1963.
The award is presented to economics majors considered to be outstanding students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.