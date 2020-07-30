MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following awards were given out at graduation ceremonies at Morris Central School on June 26.
Valedictorian: Monica Dugan.
Salutatorian: Keegan Holt.
Stanley Foote Memorial Award: Katelyn Robinson.
Frances Schoradt Joslyn Memorial Award: Scott Strain.
W. D. Johnson Association Prizes: First Place, Monica Dugan; Second Place, Elizabeth Barraza.
Butternut Valley American Legion Post Medals: Scott Strain and Monica Dugan.
American Legion Auxiliary Memorial Award in Memory of Elizabeth Klindt: Monica Dugan.
Alumni Association Scholarship Awards: Kyle Blake and Monica Dugan.
Student Council Award: Monica Dugan.
Class of 1951 Award: Scott Strain.
Ian MacMillan Fiction Writing Prize: Second Place, Anastacia Edwards.
Mildred G. and Robert K. Campfield Charitable Trust Scholarship: Kassandra Boss.
Elizabeth Miller Memorial Awards: Stephanie Parker.
Andrew J. Coyle II Memorial Scholarship: Tristan Korth.
Technology Award: Scott Strain.
Bridges’ Family Scholarship: Scott Strain.
James R. Morris Essay Prizes: First Place, Monica Dugan; Second Place, Scott Strain; Third Place, Keegan Holt.
Glenn Waffle Memorial Award: Anastasia Edwards, Tristan Korth, Scott Strain and Elizabeth Barraza.
Morris VFW Post 1417 and Ladies Auxiliary Achievement Awards, AmVets and Sons of AmVets: All members of the Class of 2020.
The Barrett Family Award: Scott Strain.
Sally Wright Memorial Award: Elizabeth Barraza.
Community Bank Award: Kyle Blake and Monica Dugan.
John McElroy Excellence in Music Awards: Chorus, Kassandra Boss; Band, Monica Dugan; Overall, Anastacia Edwards.
Case Family Memorial Award: Elizabeth Barraza.
Daughters of the American Revolution: Scott Strain.
Hall Art Award: Katelyn Robinson.
Hall Music Award: Kassandra Boss.
Hall Science Award: Keegan Holt.
Hall Drama Award: Kassandra Boss.
Hall Citizenship Award: Monica Dugan.
Butternut Valley Grange Awards: Tristan Korth.
Collier/Meyers Memorial Scholarship: Monica Dugan.
Ann and Vincent O’Neill Scholarship Prize: Scott Strain.
Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club Award: Katelyn Robinson.
Christine MacLeman Scholarship Fund: Monica Dugan.
Kristi Incze Memorial Scholarship: Monica Dugan.
Board of Education Highest Average: Monica Dugan, Physics.
Robert (Cubby) Joy Memorial Scholarship: Anastacia Edwards.
Rebecca Douglas Siegfried Scholarship: Elizabeth Barraza, Keegan Holt and Scott Strain.
Morris Central Booster Club Scholarship: Monica Dugan, Scott Strain and Anastasia Edwards.
Morris Rotary Club Scholarship Award: Elizabeth Barraza.
Clark Scholarship: Monica Dugan, Anastacia Edwards, Elizabeth Barraza, Scott Strain and Nicholas Ventura.
Anita Hopkins Scholarship Awards: Sixth Place, Hannah Tilley; Fifth Place, Scott Strain.
Lull Memorial Scholarship Awards: Fourth Place, Nicholas Ventura; Third Place, Anastasia Edwards; Second Place, Keegan Holt; First Place, Monica Dugan.
