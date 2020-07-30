MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following awards were given out at graduation ceremonies at Morris Central School on June 26.

Valedictorian: Monica Dugan.

Salutatorian: Keegan Holt.

Stanley Foote Memorial Award: Katelyn Robinson.

Frances Schoradt Joslyn Memorial Award: Scott Strain.

W. D. Johnson Association Prizes: First Place, Monica Dugan; Second Place, Elizabeth Barraza.

Butternut Valley American Legion Post Medals: Scott Strain and Monica Dugan.

American Legion Auxiliary Memorial Award in Memory of Elizabeth Klindt: Monica Dugan.

Alumni Association Scholarship Awards: Kyle Blake and Monica Dugan.

Student Council Award: Monica Dugan.

Class of 1951 Award: Scott Strain.

Ian MacMillan Fiction Writing Prize: Second Place, Anastacia Edwards.

Mildred G. and Robert K. Campfield Charitable Trust Scholarship: Kassandra Boss.

Elizabeth Miller Memorial Awards: Stephanie Parker.

Andrew J. Coyle II Memorial Scholarship: Tristan Korth.

Technology Award: Scott Strain.

Bridges’ Family Scholarship: Scott Strain.

James R. Morris Essay Prizes: First Place, Monica Dugan; Second Place, Scott Strain; Third Place, Keegan Holt.

Glenn Waffle Memorial Award: Anastasia Edwards, Tristan Korth, Scott Strain and Elizabeth Barraza.

Morris VFW Post 1417 and Ladies Auxiliary Achievement Awards, AmVets and Sons of AmVets: All members of the Class of 2020.

The Barrett Family Award: Scott Strain.

Sally Wright Memorial Award: Elizabeth Barraza.

Community Bank Award: Kyle Blake and Monica Dugan.

John McElroy Excellence in Music Awards: Chorus, Kassandra Boss; Band, Monica Dugan; Overall, Anastacia Edwards.

Case Family Memorial Award: Elizabeth Barraza.

Daughters of the American Revolution: Scott Strain.

Hall Art Award: Katelyn Robinson.

Hall Music Award: Kassandra Boss.

Hall Science Award: Keegan Holt.

Hall Drama Award: Kassandra Boss.

Hall Citizenship Award: Monica Dugan.

Butternut Valley Grange Awards: Tristan Korth.

Collier/Meyers Memorial Scholarship: Monica Dugan.

Ann and Vincent O’Neill Scholarship Prize: Scott Strain.

Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club Award: Katelyn Robinson.

Christine MacLeman Scholarship Fund: Monica Dugan.

Kristi Incze Memorial Scholarship: Monica Dugan.

Board of Education Highest Average: Monica Dugan, Physics.

Robert (Cubby) Joy Memorial Scholarship: Anastacia Edwards.

Rebecca Douglas Siegfried Scholarship: Elizabeth Barraza, Keegan Holt and Scott Strain.

Morris Central Booster Club Scholarship: Monica Dugan, Scott Strain and Anastasia Edwards.

Morris Rotary Club Scholarship Award: Elizabeth Barraza.

Clark Scholarship: Monica Dugan, Anastacia Edwards, Elizabeth Barraza, Scott Strain and Nicholas Ventura.

Anita Hopkins Scholarship Awards: Sixth Place, Hannah Tilley; Fifth Place, Scott Strain.

Lull Memorial Scholarship Awards: Fourth Place, Nicholas Ventura; Third Place, Anastasia Edwards; Second Place, Keegan Holt; First Place, Monica Dugan.

Tags

Recommended for you