ANDES CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Andes Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s honor: Sierra Barrett and Rachel Masterson.
High honor: Christian Bauer.
11th grade
Superintendent’s honor: Emily Andersen.
High honor: Benjamin Andersen.
Honor: Hunter Collins.
10th grade
Superintendent’s honor: Lila Green, Katherine Edelson, Rylee Burton and Dusty Richards-Consigny.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s honor: Christina Chakar.
Honor: Vincent Spanburgh.
Eighth grade
High honor: Shane Edwards and Isis Brannan.
Seventh grade
Honor: Gabriellah Bene.
Sixth grade
High honor: Sebastian Tosi, Lilly Temple, Jacob Ventimiglia, Jesse Wright-Bourke, Mason Leal and Brandon Temming.
Honor: Faith Sass.
Fifth grade
High honor: Juliette Bradley, Matthew Liddle and Duncan Foster-Allen.
Honor: Austin George and Laney Mondore.
