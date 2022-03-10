CHARLOTTE VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Charlotte Valley Central School students were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Aleigha Brockway, Haylee Calder, Michael Calder, Noah Heyn, Anthony Tarzia, Dylan Waid and Alexis Wikoff.
Honor: Nathan Amadon, Lauren Caffray, Reiley Christensen, Tirazh Donadelle, Caitlin Madison, Jack Montgomery and Austin Mould.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Korbin Andersen, Michael Camarata, Samantha Camarata, Frederick Cargill, Liam Curran, Elizabeth Gerster, Travis Pierce, Jamison Quigley, Cadence Santiago and Kenneth Summers.
Honor: Arianna Gonsalves, Dominick Rheel and Cooper Wright.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Robert Alexander, Christopher Biasi, Maeve Carey, Gianna Delade, Cadence Losie, Ezra Ontl, Dakota Seeley, Angelina Torres, Hailey Viera, Trevor Waid, Kailey Whitbeck, Peyton Wikoff and Jessica Zuill.
Honor: Johnathan Gonsalves and Luke Montgomery.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Natalie Amadon, Josephine Butler, Dylan Carey, Logan Delinge, Ella Gerster, Madelynn Joubert, Marcus LaSalle, Darrion Matz and Aiden Ruggerio.
Honor: Laila Wheeler and Kailey Wiedermann.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Hailey Armstrong, Tippah Austin, AnnaLise Beers, Padraig Curran, Sienna Landis, Caleb Marino, Timothy Merwin, Hannah Pearson, Aiden Rafferty, Devin Rossbach, Addison Scott, Abigail Vroman, Lila Waid and Brinlee Wright.
Honor: Rhianna Mace.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Bryan Mahone, Hayden Marino, Logan Utter, Terrance Whitehead and Kaylee Young.
Honor: Noah Pedrick.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Kenneth Austin, Sean Maker, Anthony Mastando, Tanner Matz, Paige Nesbitt, Chase Roe, Pehlyn Ross, Jayden Stay, Cooper Wright, Tucker Whipple and Jazmine Whitehead.
Honor: Tyler Hempstead, Leila Schriver and Taylor Whitbeck.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Brayden Christensen, Torryn Finne, Hayden Flike, Jennifer Henry, Levi Jordan, Madison Losie, Neveah Lottermann, Brianna Luchetta-Davis, Wyatt Metch, Jordan O’Dell, Nicholas Roach, Benjamin Rogers, Liam Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Catalina Warren, Jaiden Wheeler and Haylee Wilcox.
Honor: Tia Clapper and Kaitlin Curran.
Fourth grade
Principal’s list: Skyler Alexander, Benjamin Bonker, Carter Clark, Lily Cole, Carson Ferris, Cash Mace, Colten Metch, Elaina Miskell, Naomi Pedulla, Lenohn Ross, Nolan Sperry, Alexis Utter and Aubrey Volpe.
Honor: Liam Bailey, Cecilia Calhoun, Evan Rheel, Owen VanBuren and Bently Zeh.
Third grade
Principal’s list: Kiley Bates, Henry Bonker, Eli Boynton, Nevaeh Butler, Alison Dianich, Mayson French, Mckaylynn Henry, Lucca Landis, Kaius Mills, Olivia Moller, Serenity Morrison, Chanler Roe, Laci Rossbach, Isabella Walters and Ava Whipple.
Honor: Joshua Ferguson, Lewis Island-Thomas, Cooper Mattice, Ethan Parkes, Asylin Quigley, Lorenzo Rafferty, Malaya Schriver, John Walters and Keegan Wilcox.
