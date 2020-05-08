Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Near record low temperatures. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Near record low temperatures. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.