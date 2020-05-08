CHARLOTTE VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Charlotte Valley Central School students were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Madison Andrus, Max Babcock, Madeline Christensen, Morgan Falcone, Maximus Jones, Cassie Pierce, Brandi Swisher, Chelsea Waid, Jordan Wamsley and Robert Wyble.
Honor roll: Keegan Clark, Savannah Coons, Montana Merwin, Faelynn Mickel, Abby Misner and Chase Rinehart.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Meghan Carey, Mackenzie Conklin, Connor Curran, Dominick Dalton, Milo Kellum, Kayla Mace, Serena Miskell, Joseph Ontl, Lisa Parkes, Krystal Poole, Warren Quigley, Matthew Vroman and Zoey Wisniewski.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Aleigha Brockway, Tirzah Donadelle Jessy Gardner, Noah Heyn, Jenna Lubbers, Caitlyn Madison, Anthony Tarzia, Dylan Waid, Alexis Wikoff and Zachary Wikoff.
Honor roll: Nathan Amadon, Seqouia Boynton, Ethan Kingsbury, Angel Lottermann and Jack Montgomery.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Korbin Andersen, Michael Camarata, Samantha Camarata, Elizabeth Gerster, Travis Pierce, Dominick Rheel and Kenneth Summers.
Honor roll: Liam Curran and Jamison Quigley.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Robert Alexander, Ethan Barrett, Thomas Breslau, Dohmnic Butler,Maeve Carey, Gianna DeLade, Chase Ferber, Johnathan Gonsalves, Elizabeth Hamilton,Derek Kellum, Cadence Losie, Ezra Ontl, Dakota Seeley, Trevor Waid, Kailey Whitbeck,Peyton Wikoff and Jessica Zuill.
Honor roll: Dylan Armstrong, Travis Blumberg, Elizabeth Coss, Joseph Giallanzo, Luke Montgomery, Adrianna O’Dell, Jayden Roe and Mario Sierra.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Kyle Alexander, Natalie Amadon, Lia Boynton, Josephine Butler, Dylan Carey, Mackenzie Fuller, Ella Gerster, Summer Gettle, Jacob Hannah, Samson Hannah, Madelynn Joubert, Marcus LaSalle, Darion Matz, Lucas Parks, Alexa-Rae Seeley, Olivia Sperry, Christopher Summers and Laila Wheeler.
Honor roll: Cassidy Brockway, Aimee Kellum, Bryan Moran, Aiden Ruggiero, Skyra Tarzia, Catherine Welton and Kailey Wiedemann.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Tippah Austin, AnnaLise Beers, Hannah Camarda, Keira Knox, Sienna Landis, Arrihanna Lorber, Rhianna Mace, Caleb Marino, Timothy Merwin, Hannah Pearson, Virginia Pieringer, Aiden Rafferty, Trevor Romano, Devin Rossbach, Addison Scott, Saddie Stannard, Abigail Vroman, Lila Waid,Carina Worley and Brinlee Wright.
Honor roll: Leland Boynton, Padraig Curran and Brandon VanEtten.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Javier Bouton, Claire Clark, Landon Cullipher, Alyiah Dorans, Tyler Gettle, Matthew Giallanzo, Hayden Marino, Ethan Ortega, Noah Pedrick, Joseph Rafferty, Carter Thompson, Logan Utter and Terrance Whitehead.
Honor roll: Christopher Jennings-Bonner, Kayra Schriver, Layla Walters and Kaylee Young.
Fourth grade
Principal’s list: Owen Armstrong, Kenneth Austin, Madison Driggs, Justin Edmond, Bradan French, Tyler Hempstead, Brianna Luchetta Davis, Sean Maker, Tanner Matz, Kaleb Merwin, Nathaniel Neer, Paige Nesbitt, Connor Peck, Lily Preston, Chase Roe, Oliver Roe, Pehlyn Ross, Leila Schriver, Cooper Waid, Tucker Whipple, Taylor Whitbeck and Jazmine Whitehead.
Honor roll: Anthony Mastando and Jakobe Worley.
Third grade
Principal’s list: Mackenzie Cianciullo, Torryn Finne, Madison Losie, Nevaeh Lottermann, Wyatt Metch, Jordan Odell, Nicholas Roach, Benjamin Rogers, Catalina Warren and Jaiden Wheeler
Honor roll: Brayden Christensen, Hunter Cook, Hayden Flike, Branson Hunter, Liam Thompson and Haylee Wilcox.
