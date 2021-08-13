CHARLOTTE VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Charlotte Valley Central School were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Madison Brockway, Mackenzie Conklin, Connor Curran, Dominick Dalton, Jessy Gardner, Seanna Gorsch, Milo Kellum, Kayla Mace, Joseph Ontl, Krystal Poole, Matthew Vroman and Zoey Wisniewski.
Honor: Meghan Carey and Ryan Zuill.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Michael Calder, Noah Heyn, Caitlyn Madison, Bryanna Rittlinger, Anthony Tarzia and Alexis Wikoff.
Honor: Seqouia Boynton, Lauren Caffray, Tirzah Donadelle, Austin Mould and Dylan Waid.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Haylee Calder, Michael Camarata, Samantha Camarata, Frederick Cargill, Elizabeth Gerster, Richard Haynes, Travis Pierce, Jamison Quigley and Kenneth Summers.
Honor: Morgan Camarda, Liam Curran, Arianna Gonsalves and Cadence Santiago.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Gianna Delade, Cadence Losie, Ezra Ontl, Dakota Seeley, Trevor Waid, Kailey Whitbeck, Peyton Wikoff and Jessica Zuill.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Kyle Alexander, Natalie Amadon, Josephine Butler, Dylan Carey, Mackenzie Fuller, Ella Gerster, Summer Gettle, Caden Harkenreader, Madelynn Joubert, Marcus LaSalle, Darrion Matz, Aiden Ruggiero, Alexa Rae Seeley, Olivia Sperry, Christopher Summers, Skyra Tarzia, Laila Wheeler and Kailey Wiedemann.
Honor: Lia Boynton.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Hailey Armstrong, Tippah Austin, AnnaLise Beers, Padraig Curran, Sienna Landis, Caleb Marino, Anthony Navas, Hannah Pearson, Devin Rossbach, Addison Scott, Sadie Stannard, Abigail Vroman, Lila Waid and Brinlee Wright.
Honor: Rhianna Mace and Aiden Rafferty.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Javier Bouton, Rhian Bush, Adam Cargill, Claire Clark, Harmony Coffin, Alyiah Dorans, Tyler Gettle, Hayden Marino, Traci Navas, Ethan Ortega, Noah Pedrick, Joseph Rafferty, Logan Utter, Terrence Whitehead and Kaylee Young.
Honor: Landon Cullipher, Ezra Donadelle. Cameron Fahrer, Shyanne Fink, Christopher Bonner and Layla Walters.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Owen Armstrong, Kenneth Austin, Grace Jean-Baptiste, Sean Maker, Tanner Matz, Kaleb Merwin, Paige Nesbitt, Lily Preston, Chase Roe, Oliver Roe, Pehlyn Ross, Lelia Schriver, Jayden Stay, Cooper Waid, Tucker Whipple, Taylor Whitbeck and Jazmine Whitehead.
Honor: Maddison Driggs and Tyler Hempstead.
Fourth grade
Principal’s list: Brayden Christensen, Tia Clapper, Kaitlin Curran, Samuel Dyer, Torryn Finne, Hayden Flike, Branson Hunter, Levi Jordan, Madison Losie, Nevaeh Lottermann, Wyatt Metch, Jordan Odell, Benjamin Rogers, Liam Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Catalina Warren, Jaiden Wheeler and Haylee Wilcox.
Honor: Brayden Brown, Hunter Cook, Jacelynn Fahrer, Americus Greene, Jennifer Henry and Tristen Migdal.
Third grade
Principal’s list: Carter Clark, Lily Cole, Carson Ferris, Gerald Hunter II, Colton Metch, Elaina Miskell, Derek Preston, Madison Roe, Imogen Schriver, Nolan Sperry, Alexander Summers, Aubrey Volpe and Paige Whitbeck.
Honor: Skyler Alexander, Liam Bailey, Jacob Burgher, Evan Rheel and Lenohn Ross.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.