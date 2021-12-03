CHARLOTTE VALLEY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Charlotte Valley Central School students were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Aleigha Brockway, Haylee Calder, Noah Heyn, Angel Lottermann, Jenna Lubbers, Austin Mould, Anthony Tarzia, Dylan Waid and Alexis Wikoff.
Honor: Nathan Amadon, Tirzah Donadelle, Kelsey Kelley and Ethan Kingsbury.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Korbin Andersen, Michael Camarata, Samantha Camarata, Frederick Cargill, Liam Curran, Elizabeth Gerster, Arianna Gonsalves, Angel Merwin, Travis Peirce, Jamison Quigley, Dominick Rheel, Cadence Santiago, Kenneth Summers and Cooper Wright..
Honor: Morgan Camarda.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Christopher Biasi, Maeve Carey, Gianna DeLade, Johnathan Gonsalves, Derek Kellum, Cadence Losie, Ezra Ontl, Haley Stannard, Hailey Vieira, Trevor Waid, Kailey Whitbeck, Peyton Wikcoff and Jessica Zuill.
Honor: Robert Alexander, Ethan Loucks and Katelyn Montgomery.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Natalie Amadon, Josephine Butler, Ella Gerster, Madelynn Joubert, Marcus LaSalle, Darrion Matz, Olivia Sperry and Christopher Summers.
Honor: Dylan Carey, Logan Delinge, Kayla Gonsalves, Aiden Ruggiero and Layla Wheeler.
Eighth grade
Principal’s List- Hailey Armstrong, Tippah Austin, AnnaLise Beers, Padraig Curran, Sienna Landis, Caleb Marino. Timothy Merwin, Hannah Pearson, Aiden Rafferty, Brayden, Rafferty, Addison Scott, Abigail Vroman and Lila Waid.
Honor Roll- Keira Knox, Anthony Navas, Devin Rossbach and Brinlee Wright.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Javier Bouton, Landon Cullipher, Alex Dorans, Trinity Hairston, Bryan Mahone, Hayden Marino, Traci Navas, Ethan Ortega, Noah Pedrick, Logan Utter, Terrance Whitehead and Kaylee Young.
Honor: Claire Clark, Christopher Bonner, Carter Thompson and Layla Walters.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Tyler Hempstead, Sean Maker, Anthony Mastando, Tanner Matz, Paige Nesbitt, Chase Roe, Pehlyn Ross, Lelia Schriver, Jayden Stay, Cooper Waid, Tucker Whipple, Taylor Whitbeck and Jazmine Whitehead.
Honor: Kenneth Austin, Madison Driggs, Kaleb Merwin and Oliver Roe.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Brayden Christensen, Torryn Finne, Levi Jordan, Madison Losie, Neveah Lottermann, Brianna Luchetta-Davis, Wyatt Metch, Tristen Migdal, Jordan Odell, Nicholas Roach, Benjamin Rogers, Liam Thompson, Nicholas Thompson, Catalina Warren, Jaiden Wheeler and Haylee Wilcox.
Honor: Jocelynn Fahrer and Hayden Flike.
Fourth grade
Principal’s list: Liam Bailey, Benjamin Bonker, Cater Clark, Lily Cole, Carson Ferris, Cash Mace, Colton Metch, Elaina Miskell, Nolan Sperry, Alexander Summers and Aubrey Volpe.
Honor: Skyler Alexander, Cecelia Calhoun, Naomi Pedulla, Evan Rheel, Madison Roe, Lenohn Ross, Alexis Utter, Owen VanBuren, Paige Whitbeck, Paiten Whitbeck and Bentley Zeh.
Third grade
Principal’s list: Henry Bonker, Eli Boynton, Nevaeh Butler, Alison Dianich, Mckaylynn Henry, Lewis Island-Thomas, Kaius Mills, Olivia Moller, Serenity Morrison, Ethan Parkes, Lorenzo Rafferty, Chanler Roe, Laci Rossbach, Malaya Schriver, Isabella Walters and Ava Whipple.
Honor: Kiley Bates, Cooper Mattice, DreyQuan Menzies, Ayslin Quigley, John Walters and Keegan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.