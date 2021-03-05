DOWNSVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL

 The following students at Downsville Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Honor level five: Austin Terry.

Honor level four: Brianna Murphy and Lacy Odell.

11th grade

Honor level five: Kayla Houck.

Honor level four: Nathaniel Burnham, Gabriel Cazzolla, Kathryn Ebert, Brianna Ginart, Matthew Maley and Kerry Young.

Honor level three: Kayla Finkle, Eliana Raynor, Ashley Reed, Tristan Reed and Cameron Shaffer.

10th grade

Honor level four: Mckenzy Brown and Stephanie Foote.

Honor level three: Kiarah Ingram and Tristen M. Clenon.

Ninth grade

Honor level five: Elaina Bull.

Honor level three: Riley Brown, Skyelee Kauffman and Kiahna Rowlands.

Eighth grade

Honor level five: Travis Houck.

Honor level three: Dorothy Bull, Zakary Keesler and Hayden Klemish.

Seventh grade

Honor level four: Mikayla Cazzolla, Riley Furman and Allison Ruoff.

Honor level three: Brody Klemish and Aarav Patel.

