DOWNSVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Downsville Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Honor level five: Austin Terry.
Honor level four: Brianna Murphy and Lacy Odell.
11th grade
Honor level five: Kayla Houck.
Honor level four: Nathaniel Burnham, Gabriel Cazzolla, Kathryn Ebert, Brianna Ginart, Matthew Maley and Kerry Young.
Honor level three: Kayla Finkle, Eliana Raynor, Ashley Reed, Tristan Reed and Cameron Shaffer.
10th grade
Honor level four: Mckenzy Brown and Stephanie Foote.
Honor level three: Kiarah Ingram and Tristen M. Clenon.
Ninth grade
Honor level five: Elaina Bull.
Honor level three: Riley Brown, Skyelee Kauffman and Kiahna Rowlands.
Eighth grade
Honor level five: Travis Houck.
Honor level three: Dorothy Bull, Zakary Keesler and Hayden Klemish.
Seventh grade
Honor level four: Mikayla Cazzolla, Riley Furman and Allison Ruoff.
Honor level three: Brody Klemish and Aarav Patel.
