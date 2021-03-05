DOWNSVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Downsville Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Honor level five: Asa W. Hafele and Lacy Odell.
Honor level four: Austin Terry.
Honor level three: Kyra Barnhart, Brianna Murphy and Sydney Newman.
11th grade
Honor level five: Brianna Ginart and Kayla G. Houck.
Honor level four: Nathaniel Burnham, Gabriel Cazzolla, Kathryn Ebert and Matthew Maley.
Honor level three: Wionna Myers, Ashley Reed, Tristan Reed, Cameron Shaffer and Ashton Townsend.
10th grade
Honor level five: Stephanie Foote.
Honor level four: Tristen McClenon.
Honor level three: Mckenzy Brown.
Ninth grade
Honor level five: Elaina Bull.
Honor level three: Sieg Aurich, Riley Brown Madison Garcia, Shantel Knorr, Kiahna Rowlands and Emily Tompkins.
Eighth grade
Honor level five: Travis Houck.
Honor level four: Dorothy Bull.
Honor level three: Zakary Keesler.
Seventh grade
Honor level four: Allison Ruoff.
Honor level three: Skyler Barnes, Brodie Bennett, Hailey Emerich, Riley Furman and Aarav Umesh Patel.
