The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Ariah Mitchell, Kyra Pylinski, Madison Reinert, Alexandra Williams and Logan Williams.
High honor: Brenden Ashton, Olivia Davidson, Marlena Volpe, Jack Vunk, Ashley Wengert, Ariel White, Elizabeth Williams and Maria Williams.
Honor: Madison Bolton, Logan Cotten, Karson Fish, Andrew Gott, Kyle Gott, Matthew Hoagland, Claire Rifanburg, Emma Scherer, Shane Smith and Gabriel Alan Wood.
Merit: Katie Kujawski.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Isabel Brown, Madison Cole, Jacob Cormier, Kennedy Kapp, Logan Lund and Madilynne Smith.
High honor: Sydney Bateman, Gregory DeVries, Alexey Koch, Joshua Martin and Emma Ough.
Honor: Tritny Knapp and Tyrick Wheeler.
Merit: Michael Bateman, Jourdyn Gray and Nick Wetherbee.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.
High honor: Marissa Galley, Brynn Rifanburg and Quinn Schoonover.
Honor: Sarah Baldwin, Emma Dabreau, Jacob Henderson, Laquoia Hoagland, Ossa Pylinski and Nicolas Walkden.
Merit: Tearney Knapp.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Collin McEnroe, Sela Quinonez and Ella Tomlins.
High honor: Arissa Bolton, Bryce Bolton, Conor Cole, Kyle Ough and Colby Smith.
Honor: Thomas Bennett, Tatum Clark, Nathan Husch and Charles White.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Avery Bolton, Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin, Haylie Lund, Amber Melendrez and Lindsay Thomas.
High honor: Abigail Johnson, Maeve Robinson and Nicholas Troiano.
Honor: Kristopher Convis, Jennadee Cotten, Austin Galley, Preston Graham, Gunner Schoellig, Kailey Webster and Emma White.
Merit: Izek Richards.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Isaac Lum and Gavin McEnroe.
High honor: Ronald Cummings, Hannah Decker, Caragen Gaiser, Quinn Giordano, Molly Rifanburg, Abigail White and Caleb Zinger.
Honor: Austin Davis, Camden Graham, Taylee Knapp, Adrian Roseboom, Ella Sparaco, Emily Spear and Julia Vunk.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Landon Wust.
High honor: Olivia Conklin.
Honor: Arro Bancroft, Maxwell Bolton, Chelsey Clegg, Benjamin Fickbohm, Nolan Fickbohm, Aaron Goodrich, Ryan King, Anayah Pitter, Payton Seamon and Kylie Tophoven.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Brenna Bolton, Brooke Carentz, Hunter Dye, Taryn Lund, Lorenzo Reisen and Sophie Robinson.
High honor: Alli Bolton, Braelyn Bolton, Sean Braswell, Collin Lund, Summer Lund, Emily Thomas and Gavin Zinger.
Honor: Gabriella Cotten, Phinneaus Nichols, Melody Peters, Brock Redner and Derek Webster.
Merit: Madison Button and Mera Sparaco.
