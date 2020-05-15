EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Ariah Mitchell, Kyra Pylinski, Madison Reinert, Alexandra Williams and Logan Williams.

High honor: Brenden Ashton, Olivia Davidson, Marlena Volpe, Jack Vunk, Ashley Wengert, Ariel White, Elizabeth Williams and Maria Williams.

Honor: Madison Bolton, Logan Cotten, Karson Fish, Andrew Gott, Kyle Gott, Matthew Hoagland, Claire Rifanburg, Emma Scherer, Shane Smith and Gabriel Alan Wood.

Merit: Katie Kujawski.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Isabel Brown, Madison Cole, Jacob Cormier, Kennedy Kapp, Logan Lund and Madilynne Smith.

High honor: Sydney Bateman, Gregory DeVries, Alexey Koch, Joshua Martin and Emma Ough.

Honor: Tritny Knapp and Tyrick Wheeler.

Merit: Michael Bateman, Jourdyn Gray and Nick Wetherbee.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.

High honor: Marissa Galley, Brynn Rifanburg and Quinn Schoonover.

Honor: Sarah Baldwin, Emma Dabreau, Jacob Henderson, Laquoia Hoagland, Ossa Pylinski and Nicolas Walkden.

Merit: Tearney Knapp.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Collin McEnroe, Sela Quinonez and Ella Tomlins.

High honor: Arissa Bolton, Bryce Bolton, Conor Cole, Kyle Ough and Colby Smith.

Honor: Thomas Bennett, Tatum Clark, Nathan Husch and Charles White.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Avery Bolton, Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin, Haylie Lund, Amber Melendrez and Lindsay Thomas.

High honor: Abigail Johnson, Maeve Robinson and Nicholas Troiano.

Honor: Kristopher Convis, Jennadee Cotten, Austin Galley, Preston Graham, Gunner Schoellig, Kailey Webster and Emma White.

Merit: Izek Richards.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Isaac Lum and Gavin McEnroe.

High honor: Ronald Cummings, Hannah Decker, Caragen Gaiser, Quinn Giordano, Molly Rifanburg, Abigail White and Caleb Zinger.

Honor: Austin Davis, Camden Graham, Taylee Knapp, Adrian Roseboom, Ella Sparaco, Emily Spear and Julia Vunk.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Landon Wust.

High honor: Olivia Conklin.

Honor: Arro Bancroft, Maxwell Bolton, Chelsey Clegg, Benjamin Fickbohm, Nolan Fickbohm, Aaron Goodrich, Ryan King, Anayah Pitter, Payton Seamon and Kylie Tophoven.

Fifth grade

Principal’s list: Brenna Bolton, Brooke Carentz, Hunter Dye, Taryn Lund, Lorenzo Reisen and Sophie Robinson.

High honor: Alli Bolton, Braelyn Bolton, Sean Braswell, Collin Lund, Summer Lund, Emily Thomas and Gavin Zinger.

Honor: Gabriella Cotten, Phinneaus Nichols, Melody Peters, Brock Redner and Derek Webster.

Merit: Madison Button and Mera Sparaco.

 

 

