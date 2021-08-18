EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Edmeston Central School students were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Sydney Bateman, Madison Cole, Jacob Cormier, Gregory DeVries, Kennedy Kapp, Alexey Koch, Logan Lund and Madilynne Smith.
High honor: Isabel Brown, Tyler Jennings, Joshua Martin and Emma Ough.
Honor: Courtney Wust.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.
High honor: Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Marissa Galley, Bradley Green, Laquoia Hoagland, Tearney Knapp, Brynn Rifanburg and Quinn Schoonover.
Honor: Emma Dabreau and Summer Spear.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Sela Mae Quinonez and Ella Tomlins.
High honor: Colby Smith.
Honor: Arissa Bolton, Conor Cole and Collin McEnroe.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Avery Bolton, Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin and Haylie Lund.
High honor: Kristopher Convis, Austin Galley, Amber Melendrez and Maeve Robinson.
Honor: Preston Graham, Jason Reinert, Hailey Rifanburg, Nicholas Troiano and Kailey Webster.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Abigail White.
High honor: Gabriel Blackwell, Hannah Decker, Caragen Gaiser, Piper Herrig, Gavin McEnroe, Ella May Sparaco, Emily Spear and Julia Vunk.
Honor: Quinn Giordano, Taylee Knapp, Molly Rifanburg, Adrian Roseboom and Caleb Zinger.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Olivia Conklin.
High honor: Isabella White and Landon Wust.
Honor: Maxwell Bolton, Chelsey Clegg, Nolan Fickbohm, Aaron Goodrich, Ryan King, Payton Seamon, Julien Turner and Kayson Williams.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Brooke Carentz, Hunter Dye, Taryn Lund and Sophie Robinson.
High honor: Braelyn Bolton, Brenna Bolton, Sean Braswell and Lorenzo Reisen.
Honor: Alli Bolton, Lucas Hoagland, Collin Lund, Summer Lund and Derek Webster.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Ava Dabreau, Harper Folts and Aiden Goodrich.
High honor: Samuel Bolton, Regina Carney, Desmond Dai, Jaiden Rous, Mason Turner and Lucus Utter.
Honor: Luke Byma, Sire Champen, Warren Galley, Lauren Lund and Jayden Wust.
