 EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following Edmeston Central School students were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Sydney Bateman, Madison Cole, Jacob Cormier, Gregory DeVries, Kennedy Kapp, Alexey Koch, Logan Lund and Madilynne Smith.

High honor: Isabel Brown, Tyler Jennings, Joshua Martin and Emma Ough.

Honor: Courtney Wust.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.

High honor: Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Marissa Galley, Bradley Green, Laquoia Hoagland, Tearney Knapp, Brynn Rifanburg and Quinn Schoonover.

Honor: Emma Dabreau and Summer Spear.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Sela Mae Quinonez and Ella Tomlins.

High honor: Colby Smith.

Honor: Arissa Bolton, Conor Cole and Collin McEnroe.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Avery Bolton, Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin and Haylie Lund.

High honor: Kristopher Convis, Austin Galley, Amber Melendrez and Maeve Robinson.

Honor: Preston Graham, Jason Reinert, Hailey Rifanburg, Nicholas Troiano and Kailey Webster.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Abigail White.

High honor: Gabriel Blackwell, Hannah Decker, Caragen Gaiser, Piper Herrig, Gavin McEnroe, Ella May Sparaco, Emily Spear and Julia Vunk.

Honor: Quinn Giordano, Taylee Knapp, Molly Rifanburg, Adrian Roseboom and Caleb Zinger.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Olivia Conklin.

High honor: Isabella White and Landon Wust.

Honor: Maxwell Bolton, Chelsey Clegg, Nolan Fickbohm, Aaron Goodrich, Ryan King, Payton Seamon, Julien Turner and Kayson Williams.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Brooke Carentz, Hunter Dye, Taryn Lund and Sophie Robinson.

High honor: Braelyn Bolton, Brenna Bolton, Sean Braswell and Lorenzo Reisen.

Honor: Alli Bolton, Lucas Hoagland, Collin Lund, Summer Lund and Derek Webster.

Fifth grade

Principal’s list: Ava Dabreau, Harper Folts and Aiden Goodrich.

High honor: Samuel Bolton, Regina Carney, Desmond Dai, Jaiden Rous, Mason Turner and Lucus Utter.

Honor: Luke Byma, Sire Champen, Warren Galley, Lauren Lund and Jayden Wust. 

