EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Sydney Bateman, Isabel Brown, Madison Cole, Jacob Cormier, Kennedy Kapp, Logan Lund, Joshua Martin and Madilynne Smith.

High honor: Gregory DeVries, Alexey Koch, Emma Ough and Tyrick Wheeler.

Honor: Michael Algarin Jr., Michaela Bateman, Nicholas Belden, Tyler Jennings, Tritny Knapp, Nicholas Wetherbee and Courtney Wust.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Marissa Galley, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.

High honor: Sarah Baldwin, Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Bradley Green, Ossa Pylinski and Brynn Rifanburg.

Honor: Laquoia Hoagland and Summer Spear.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Sela Quinonez, Colby Smith and Ella Tomlins.

High honor: Arissa Bolton, Conor Cole and Collin McEnroe.

Honor: Kyle Ough and Campbell Savage.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Avery Bolton, Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin and Haylie Lund.

High honor: Robert Bush, Kristopher Convis, Austin Galley, Amber Melendrez, Izek Richards, Maeve Robinson and Nicholas Troiano.

Honor: Jason Reinert, Hailey Rifanburg and Emma White.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Abigail White.

High honor: Caragen Gaiser, Quinn Giordano, Piper Herrig, Isaac Lum and Gavin McEnroe.

Honor: Hannah Decker, Ella May Sparaco, Emily Spear and Caleb Zinger.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Olivia Conklin.

High honor: Maxwell Bolton and Landon Wust.

Honor: Chelsey Clegg, Aaron Goodrich, Braedyn Hurlbutt, Payton Seamon, Jaden Simmons, Joslyn Sitts and Julien Turner.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Sean Braswell, Hunter Dye and Taryn Lund.

High honor: Brenna Bolton, Brooke Carentz and Sophie Robinson.

Honor: Alli Bolton, Madison Button, Lucas Hoagland and Lorenzo Reisen.

Fifth grade

Principal’s list: Samuel Bolton and Ava Dabreau.

High honor: Harper Folts, Aiden Goodrich, Lucus Utter and Lucas Wust.

Honor: Madison Brown, Regina Carney, Warren Galley, Jaiden Rous and Mason Turner.

