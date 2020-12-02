EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Sydney Bateman, Isabel Brown, Madison Cole, Jacob Cormier, Kennedy Kapp, Logan Lund, Joshua Martin and Madilynne Smith.
High honor: Gregory DeVries, Alexey Koch, Emma Ough and Tyrick Wheeler.
Honor: Michael Algarin Jr., Michaela Bateman, Nicholas Belden, Tyler Jennings, Tritny Knapp, Nicholas Wetherbee and Courtney Wust.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Marissa Galley, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.
High honor: Sarah Baldwin, Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Bradley Green, Ossa Pylinski and Brynn Rifanburg.
Honor: Laquoia Hoagland and Summer Spear.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Sela Quinonez, Colby Smith and Ella Tomlins.
High honor: Arissa Bolton, Conor Cole and Collin McEnroe.
Honor: Kyle Ough and Campbell Savage.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Avery Bolton, Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin and Haylie Lund.
High honor: Robert Bush, Kristopher Convis, Austin Galley, Amber Melendrez, Izek Richards, Maeve Robinson and Nicholas Troiano.
Honor: Jason Reinert, Hailey Rifanburg and Emma White.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Abigail White.
High honor: Caragen Gaiser, Quinn Giordano, Piper Herrig, Isaac Lum and Gavin McEnroe.
Honor: Hannah Decker, Ella May Sparaco, Emily Spear and Caleb Zinger.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Olivia Conklin.
High honor: Maxwell Bolton and Landon Wust.
Honor: Chelsey Clegg, Aaron Goodrich, Braedyn Hurlbutt, Payton Seamon, Jaden Simmons, Joslyn Sitts and Julien Turner.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Sean Braswell, Hunter Dye and Taryn Lund.
High honor: Brenna Bolton, Brooke Carentz and Sophie Robinson.
Honor: Alli Bolton, Madison Button, Lucas Hoagland and Lorenzo Reisen.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Samuel Bolton and Ava Dabreau.
High honor: Harper Folts, Aiden Goodrich, Lucus Utter and Lucas Wust.
Honor: Madison Brown, Regina Carney, Warren Galley, Jaiden Rous and Mason Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.