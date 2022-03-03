EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the second marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Laquoia Hoagland, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.
High honor: Sarah Baldwin, Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Emma Dabreau and Quinn Schoonover.
Honor: Marissa Galley, Tearney Knapp, Brynn Rifanburg and Summer Spear.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Ella Tomlins.
High honor: Thomas Bennett, Arissa Bolton, Conor Cole and Collin McEnroe.
Honor: Alexander Ballard, Bryce Bolton, Kyle Ough, Colby Smith and August Youngs.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin, Kristopher Convis, Haylie Lund, Amber Roseboom and Lindsay Thomas.
High honor: Avery Bolton, Austin Galley, Maeve Robinson and Emma White.
Honor: Jennadee Cotton, Jason Reinert, Hailey Rifanburg and Nicholas Troiano.
Merit: Abigail Ray.
Ninth grade
High honor: Isaac Lum, Gavin McEnroe, Emily Spear, Abigail White and Caleb Zinger.
Honor: Gabriel Blackwell, Hannah Decker, Caragen Gaiser, Piper Herrig and Ella May Sparaco.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Olivia Conklin.
High honor: Maxwell Bolton, Chelsey Clegg, Aaron Goodrich, Payton Seamon, Isabella White and Landon Wust.
Honor: Samantha Ballard, Trinitie Barker, Benjamin Fickbohm, Nolan Fickbohm, Lynessa James, Jaden Simmons, Joslyn Sitts, Kylie Tophoven, Julien Turner and Kayson Williams.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Brooke Carentz, Hunter Dye, Taryn Lund and Sophie Robinson.
High honor: Braelyn Bolton, Brenna Bolton, Madison Button, Elli Marquardt, Phinneaus Nichols, Melody Peters, Mera Sparaco and Hayden Young.
Honor: Alli Bolton, Sean Braswell, Braymon Clark, Gabriella Cotton, Collin Lund, Madeleine Marsala and Lorenzo Reisen.
Merit: Hayden Rifanburg and Nikolai Verdon.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Samuel Bolton, Ava Dabreau and Harper Folts.
High honor: Desmond Dai, Aiden Goodrich and Lucas Wust.
Honor: Luke Byma, Joseph DiRienzo, Warren Galley, Jaiden Rous, Mason Turner, Lucas Utter and Gabriel Verdon.
Merit: Regina Carney and Jayden Wust.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Anise Arnold, Skylar Carentz, Kenley Dye, Emily Moran, Sawyer Robinson, Leah Schoellig and Solon Staples.
High honor: Tarah Clegg, Alexandria Hovick and Elle Nichols.
Honor: Aiden Dabreau, Brooklyn Effner, Lillian Lindberg, Leeland Miller, Konner Philbrook, Zoe Shafer, Lauryn Shoemaker and Amelia Stokes.
