EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the second marking-period honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Laquoia Hoagland, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.

High honor: Sarah Baldwin, Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Emma Dabreau and Quinn Schoonover.

Honor: Marissa Galley, Tearney Knapp, Brynn Rifanburg and Summer Spear.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Ella Tomlins.

High honor: Thomas Bennett, Arissa Bolton, Conor Cole and Collin McEnroe.

Honor: Alexander Ballard, Bryce Bolton, Kyle Ough, Colby Smith and August Youngs.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin, Kristopher Convis, Haylie Lund, Amber Roseboom and Lindsay Thomas.

High honor: Avery Bolton, Austin Galley, Maeve Robinson and Emma White.

Honor: Jennadee Cotton, Jason Reinert, Hailey Rifanburg and Nicholas Troiano.

Merit: Abigail Ray.

Ninth grade

High honor: Isaac Lum, Gavin McEnroe, Emily Spear, Abigail White and Caleb Zinger.

Honor: Gabriel Blackwell, Hannah Decker, Caragen Gaiser, Piper Herrig and Ella May Sparaco.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Olivia Conklin.

High honor: Maxwell Bolton, Chelsey Clegg, Aaron Goodrich, Payton Seamon, Isabella White and Landon Wust.

Honor: Samantha Ballard, Trinitie Barker, Benjamin Fickbohm, Nolan Fickbohm, Lynessa James, Jaden Simmons, Joslyn Sitts, Kylie Tophoven, Julien Turner and Kayson Williams.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Brooke Carentz, Hunter Dye, Taryn Lund and Sophie Robinson.

High honor: Braelyn Bolton, Brenna Bolton, Madison Button, Elli Marquardt, Phinneaus Nichols, Melody Peters, Mera Sparaco and Hayden Young.

Honor: Alli Bolton, Sean Braswell, Braymon Clark, Gabriella Cotton, Collin Lund, Madeleine Marsala and Lorenzo Reisen.

Merit: Hayden Rifanburg and Nikolai Verdon.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Samuel Bolton, Ava Dabreau and Harper Folts.

High honor: Desmond Dai, Aiden Goodrich and Lucas Wust.

Honor: Luke Byma, Joseph DiRienzo, Warren Galley, Jaiden Rous, Mason Turner, Lucas Utter and Gabriel Verdon.

Merit: Regina Carney and Jayden Wust.

Fifth grade

Principal’s list: Anise Arnold, Skylar Carentz, Kenley Dye, Emily Moran, Sawyer Robinson, Leah Schoellig and Solon Staples.

High honor: Tarah Clegg, Alexandria Hovick and Elle Nichols.

Honor: Aiden Dabreau, Brooklyn Effner, Lillian Lindberg, Leeland Miller, Konner Philbrook, Zoe Shafer, Lauryn Shoemaker and Amelia Stokes.

Trending Video