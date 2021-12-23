EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Edmeston Central School students were named to the first-marking period honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Sarah Baldwin, Martina Blackwell, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Laquoia Hoagland, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.
High honor: Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Emma Dabreau, Marissa Galley, Tearney Knapp and Quinn Schoonover.
Honor: Tatum Clark, Bradley Green, Brynn Rifanburg, Summer Spear and Nicolas Walkden.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Thomas Bennett, Arissa Bolton, Conor Cole and Ella Tomlins.
High honor: Alexander Ballard, Collin McEnroe, Kyle Ough, Colby Smith and August Youngs.
Honor: Bryce Bolton and Nathan Husch.
Merit: Brandon McLean.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin, Haylie Lund, Amber Roseboom and Lindsay Thomas.
High honor: Avery Bolton, Kristopher Convis, Maeve Robinson and Emma White.
Honor: Jennadee Cotten, Austin Galley, Preston Graham, Jason Reinert, Hailey Rifanburg, Nicholas Troiano and Kailey Webster.
Merit: Abigail Ray and Aaron Loiacono.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Caleb Zinger.
High honor: Madelyn Arensen, Hannah Decker, Caragen Gaiser, Piper Herrig, Isaac Lum, Gavin McEnroe, Molly Rifanburg, Ella May Sparaco, Emily Spear and Abigail White.
Honor: Gabriel Blackwell, Autumn Brazee, Camden Graham and Julia Vunk.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Olivia Conklin.
High honor: Chelsey Clegg, Nolan Fickbohm, Aaron Goodrich, Jaden Simmons, Isabella White and Landon Wust.
Honor: Trinitie Barker, Maxwell Bolton, Benjamin Fickbohm, Braedyn Hurlbutt, Lynessa James, Anayah Pitter, Payton Seamon, Joslyn Sitts, Kylie Tophoven, Julien Turner and Kayson Williams.
Merit: Savannah Preston.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Braelyn Bolton, Brooke Carentz, Hunter Dye, Taryn Lund, Elli Marquardt, Phinneaus Nichols and Sophie Robinson.
High honor: Brenna Bolton, Sean Braswell, Madison Button, Gabriella Cotton, Collin Lund, Madeleine Marsala, Melody Peters, Brock Redner, Lorenzo Reisen and Hayden Young.
Honor: Alli Bolton, Lucas Hoagland, Hayden Rifanburg, Mera Sparaco, Nikolai Verdon, Derek Webster and Gavin Zinger.
Merit: Braymon Clark.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Samuel Bolton, Ava Dabreau, Harper Folts and Aiden Goodrich.
High honor: Lucas Utter and Gabriel Verdon.
Honor: Regina Carney, Sire Champen, Desmond Dai, Joseph DiRienzo, Jaiden Rous, Mason Turner and Lucas Wust.
Merit: Luke Byma.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Anise Arnold, Skylar Carentz, Kenley Dye, Emily Moran, Sawyer Robinson and Leah Schoellig.
High honor: Alexandria Hovick, Leeland Miller, Zoe Shafer and Solon Staples.
Honor: Tarah Clegg, Aiden Dabreau, Brooklynn Effner, Lillian Lindberg, Braedin McEnroe, Elle Nichols, Konner Philbrook and Amelia Stokes
