EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the third marking-period honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Laquoia Hoagland and Kaylie Lewandowski.
High honor: Martina Blackwell, Rylee Chapin, Marissa Galley, Brynn Rifanburg, Quinn Schoonover, Summer Spear and Michael Troiano.
Honor: Sarah Baldwin, Tatum Clark, Emma Dabreau and Tearney Knapp.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Ella Tomlins.
High honor: Arissa Bolton and Collin McEnroe.
Honor: Alexander Ballard, Thomas Bennett, Conor Cole, Kyle Ough and Colby Smith.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Avery Bolton, Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin, Kristopher Convis, Haylie Lund and Lindsay Thomas.
High honor: Maeve Robinson, Amber Roseboom, Nicholas Troiano and Emma White.
Honor: Jennadee Cotton, Austin Galley, Jason Reinert and Hailey Rifanburg.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Isaac Lum.
High honor: Gabriel Blackwell, Gavin McEnroe, Ella May Sparaco, Emily Spear and Abigail White.
Honor: Hannah Decker, Caragen Gaiser, Molly Rifanburg and Caleb Zinger.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Olivia Conklin.
High honor: Chelsey Clegg, Isabella White and Landon Wust.
Honor: Trinitie Barker, Maxwell Bolton, Nolan Fickbohm, Aaron Goodrich, Lynessa James, Ryan King, Savannah Preston, Payton Seamon, Jaden Simmons, Joslyn Sitts, Kylie Tophoven, Julian Turner and Kayson Williams.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Brooke Carentz, Hunter Dye, Taryn Lund and Sophie Robinson.
High honor: Braelyn Bolton, Brenna Bolton, Madison Button, Elli Marquardt, Madeleine Marsala, Phinneaus Nichols, Lorenzo Reisen, Hayden Rifanburg and Mera Sparaco.
Honor: Sean Braswell, Braymon Clark, Gabriella Cotton, Collin Lund, Melody Peters, Brock Redner, Nikolai Verdon and Derek Webster.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Samuel Bolton and Ava Dabreau.
High honor: Joseph DiRienzo, Harper Folts and Aiden Goodrich.
Honor: Luke Byma, Sire Champen, Desmond Dai, Warren Galley, Jaiden Rous, Mason Turner, Lucas Utter, Gabriel Verdon and Lucas Wust.
Merit: Jadeyn Peter Spaulding and Jayden Wust.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Anise Arnold, Kenley Dye, Alexandria Hovick, Emily Moran, Sawyer Robinson, Leah Schoellig and Solon Staples.
High honor: Skylar Carentz, Tarah Clegg, Aiden Dabreau, Leeland Miller and Konner Philbrook.
Honor: Lillian Lindberg, Braedin McEnroe, Elle Nichols, Brooklyn Peter Spaulding, Zoe Shafer and Amelia Stokes.
