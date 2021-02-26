EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Sydney Bateman, Isabel Brown, Madison Cole, Jacob Cormier, Kennedy Kapp, Logan Lund and Madilynne Smith.
High honor: Gregory DeVries, Alexey Koch, Joshua Martin, Emma Ough and Tyrick Wheeler.
Honor: Michaela Bateman, Jourdyn Gray and Nicholas Wetherbee.
Merit: Michael Algarin Jr.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Marissa Galley, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.
High honor: Sarah Baldwin, Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Bradley Green, Brynn Rifanburg and Summer Spear.
Honor: Laquoia Hoagland and Quinn Schoonover.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Sela Quinonez and Ella Tomlins.
High honor: Conor Cole, Derick Estevez and Collin McEnroe and Colby Smith.
Honor: Thomas Bennett, Arissa Bolton and Campbell Savage.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin and Haylie Lund.
High honor: Avery Bolton, Kristopher Convis, Austin Galley, Amber Melendrez, Nicholas Troiano and Emma White.
Honor: Jason Reinert, Hailey Rifanburg, Maeve Robinson and Gunner Schoellig.
Merit: Robert Bush and Izek Richards.
Eighth grade
High honor: Caragen Gaiser, Quinn Giordano, Piper Herrig, Gavin McEnroe, Emily Spear, Abigail White and Gavin Zinger.
Honor: Hannah Decker, Molly Rifanburg and Ella May Sparaco.
Merit: Adrian Roseboom.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Maxwell Bolton, Olivia Conklin and Landon Wust.
High honor: Chelsey Clegg and Isabella White.
Honor: Savannah Algarin, Nolan Fickbohm, Lynessa James, Payton Seamon and Julien Turner.
Merit: Savannah Preston.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Hunter Dye and Taryn Lund.
High honor: Alli Bolton, Brenna Bolton, Sean Braswell, Brooke Carentz and Sophie Robinson.
Honor: Lucas Hoagland, Collin Lund, Lorenzo Reisen and Gavin Zinger.
Merit: Braymon Clark and Hayden Rifanburg.
Fifth grade
Principal’s list: Ava Dabreau.
High honor: Samuel Bolton, Regina Carney, Harper Folts, Aiden Goodrich, Jaiden Rous, Mason Turner and Lucas Utter.
Honor: Madison Brown, Luke Byma, Sire Champen and Rachael Hurlbutt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.