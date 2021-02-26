EDMESTON CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Edmeston Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Sydney Bateman, Isabel Brown, Madison Cole, Jacob Cormier, Kennedy Kapp, Logan Lund and Madilynne Smith.

High honor: Gregory DeVries, Alexey Koch, Joshua Martin, Emma Ough and Tyrick Wheeler.

Honor: Michaela Bateman, Jourdyn Gray and Nicholas Wetherbee.

Merit: Michael Algarin Jr.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Martina Blackwell, Marissa Galley, Lena Greene, Ronald Hickling, Kaylie Lewandowski and Michael Troiano.

High honor: Sarah Baldwin, Abigail Bateman, Rylee Chapin, Bradley Green, Brynn Rifanburg and Summer Spear.

Honor: Laquoia Hoagland and Quinn Schoonover.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Sela Quinonez and Ella Tomlins.

High honor: Conor Cole, Derick Estevez and Collin McEnroe and Colby Smith.

Honor: Thomas Bennett, Arissa Bolton and Campbell Savage.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Carly Bond, Izaiah Conklin and Haylie Lund.

High honor: Avery Bolton, Kristopher Convis, Austin Galley, Amber Melendrez, Nicholas Troiano and Emma White.

Honor: Jason Reinert, Hailey Rifanburg, Maeve Robinson and Gunner Schoellig.

Merit: Robert Bush and Izek Richards.

Eighth grade

High honor: Caragen Gaiser, Quinn Giordano, Piper Herrig, Gavin McEnroe, Emily Spear, Abigail White and Gavin Zinger.

Honor: Hannah Decker, Molly Rifanburg and Ella May Sparaco.

Merit: Adrian Roseboom.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Maxwell Bolton, Olivia Conklin and Landon Wust.

High honor: Chelsey Clegg and Isabella White.

Honor: Savannah Algarin, Nolan Fickbohm, Lynessa James, Payton Seamon and Julien Turner.

Merit: Savannah Preston.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Hunter Dye and Taryn Lund.

High honor: Alli Bolton, Brenna Bolton, Sean Braswell, Brooke Carentz and Sophie Robinson.

Honor: Lucas Hoagland, Collin Lund, Lorenzo Reisen and Gavin Zinger.

Merit: Braymon Clark and Hayden Rifanburg.

Fifth grade

Principal’s list: Ava Dabreau.

High honor: Samuel Bolton, Regina Carney, Harper Folts, Aiden Goodrich, Jaiden Rous, Mason Turner and Lucas Utter.

Honor: Madison Brown, Luke Byma, Sire Champen and Rachael Hurlbutt.

 

