LAURENS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Laurens Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
High honor: Lacie Bolster, Mack Lincoln, Cassidy Moxley, Meghan Ouimet and Natalie Segina.
Honor: Emily Brown, Genesis Bushnell, Michael Davis, Kiernan Dunham, Jaden Gravelding, Joshua Houck, Brock Mann, Willow Rogers, Athena Saggese, Natasha Solovitch and Vydalya Young.
11th grade
High honor: James Gaglia, Justin LaPilusa, Sierra Rondeau, Anthony Rotolo, Donta Sherwood and Landon Smith.
Honor: Gabriela Andrades, Aiden Armenti, Cyller Cimko, Kendra Dunham, Diedra-Mae Ecker, Brock Lewis and Brooke White.
10th grade
High honor: Tara Bookhout, Ryeley Gravelding, Jade Moxley and Victoria Stevens.
Honor: Trinity Beasley, Eowyn Chickerell, Angelina Conley, Alexandria Geissinger, Logan Green, Hunter Huffman, Alysa Hunt, Alesa John, Kadance LeBeau, Ethan Martindale, Navaeh Norton, Spencer Platt, Bailey Rondeau, Logan Rondeau and Starlene Stilson.
Ninth grade
High honor: Emersen Allen, Jaidon Brodie, Libby Cox, Brooke Mann and Jaidyn Simon.
Honor: Tyler Brienza, Nicholas DeBoer, Cadence Koren, Carlton Long, David Rotolo and Ethan Smith.
Eighth grade
High honor: Lia Flores, Allison Johnson, Nicole Stanley, Alicia Stevens, Hannah Weiss, Ryleigh Williams and Logan Wright.
Honor: Kyrah Andrades, Noah Harding, Steven Kilts, Mackenzie Louden, Isaac Milette, Jerry Schaffer and Alyssa Stevens.
Seventh grade
High honor: Kayla Lewis, Courtney McCarthy and Carmella Tripple.
Honor: Hailey Ashley-Baker, Rylee Balbuena-Solovitch, Ethan Barnes, Kendall Capraro, Ashleigh Davis, Trent DeBoer, Lucas Dorritie, Nathaniel Kovacs, Arian LeBeau, Gillian LeBeau, Ryan Lindsay, Tyler Louden, Charlotte Smallin, Jonathan Smith, Ashton Solovitch and Moses Tafel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.