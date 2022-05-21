laurens
The following students at Laurens Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
High honor: Emily Brown, Genesis Bushnell, Joshua Houck, Cassidy Moxley and Natalie Segina.
Honor: Michael Davis, Kiernan Dunham, Jaden Gravelding, Mack Lincoln, Brock Mann, Meghan Ouimet, Willow Rogers and Athena Saggese.
11th grade
High honor: Gabriela Andrades, Kendra Dunham, Diedra-Mae Ecker, James Gaglia, Justin LaPilusa, Anthony Rotolo, Donta Sherwood and Landon Smith.
Honor: Aiden Armenti, Makayla Bishop, Amberly Galbreath, Brock Lewis, Sierra Rondeau and Brooke White.
10th grade
High honor: Tara Bookhout, Eowyn Chickerell, Ryeley Gravelding, Jade Moxley and Victoria Stevens.
Honor: Angelina Conley, Alexandria Geissinger, Logan Green, Hunter Huffman, Alysa Hunt, Alesa John, Laura Jones, Ethan Martindale, Navaeh Norton, Bailey Rondeau and Logan Rondeau.
Ninth grade
High honor: Emersen Allen, Jaidon Brodie, Libby Cox, Cadence Koren, Brooke Mann and Jaidyn Simon.
Honor: Carlton Long, Dylan Pettit, David Rotolo, Colin Smith and Ethan Smith.
Eighth grade
High honor: Lia Flores, Allison Johnson, Alicia Stevens, Hannah Weiss and Ryleigh Williams.
Honor: Kyrah Andrades, Mackenzie Louden, Isaac Milette, Nicole Stanley, Alyssa Stevens and Logan Wright.
Seventh grade
High honor: Hailey Ashley-Baker, Rylee Balbuena-Solovitch, Kayla Lewis, Courtney McCarthy and Moses Tafel.
Honor: Ethan Barnes, Kendall Capraro, Lakota Chickerell, Lucas Dorritie, Nathaniel Kovacs, Arian LeBeau, Tyler Louden, Charlotte Smallin, Jonathan Smith and Carmella Tripple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.