The following students at Laurens Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

High honor: Emily Brown, Genesis Bushnell, Joshua Houck, Cassidy Moxley and Natalie Segina.

Honor: Michael Davis, Kiernan Dunham, Jaden Gravelding, Mack Lincoln, Brock Mann, Meghan Ouimet, Willow Rogers and Athena Saggese.

11th grade

High honor: Gabriela Andrades, Kendra Dunham, Diedra-Mae Ecker, James Gaglia, Justin LaPilusa, Anthony Rotolo, Donta Sherwood and Landon Smith.

Honor: Aiden Armenti, Makayla Bishop, Amberly Galbreath, Brock Lewis, Sierra Rondeau and Brooke White.

10th grade

High honor: Tara Bookhout, Eowyn Chickerell, Ryeley Gravelding, Jade Moxley and Victoria Stevens.

Honor: Angelina Conley, Alexandria Geissinger, Logan Green, Hunter Huffman, Alysa Hunt, Alesa John, Laura Jones, Ethan Martindale, Navaeh Norton, Bailey Rondeau and Logan Rondeau.

Ninth grade

High honor: Emersen Allen, Jaidon Brodie, Libby Cox, Cadence Koren, Brooke Mann and Jaidyn Simon.

Honor: Carlton Long, Dylan Pettit, David Rotolo, Colin Smith and Ethan Smith.

Eighth grade

High honor: Lia Flores, Allison Johnson, Alicia Stevens, Hannah Weiss and Ryleigh Williams.

Honor: Kyrah Andrades, Mackenzie Louden, Isaac Milette, Nicole Stanley, Alyssa Stevens and Logan Wright.

Seventh grade

High honor: Hailey Ashley-Baker, Rylee Balbuena-Solovitch, Kayla Lewis, Courtney McCarthy and Moses Tafel.

Honor: Ethan Barnes, Kendall Capraro, Lakota Chickerell, Lucas Dorritie, Nathaniel Kovacs, Arian LeBeau, Tyler Louden, Charlotte Smallin, Jonathan Smith and Carmella Tripple.

