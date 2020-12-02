MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Morris Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Baylie Boglioli, Kate Morano, Sierra Ratliff and Matthew Wendler.

High honor: Erin Herring, Miesha Neer, Victoria Ranc, Elese Southard, Jacob Spoor and Katherine Tilley.

Honor: Morgan Barnes, Matthew Burtis, Brandon Card, Jacob Goodspeed and Ian Rehrmann.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Alexander Page and Kate Morano.

High honor: Mackenzie Graves, Jackson Harp, Triana Hawkins, Aiden Moore, Ian Payne-Demarco, Hannah Pope, Leah Rehrmann, Landen Tyler and Ethan Wagner.

Honor: Madison Aikins, Kelsey Chase and Abdulhamid Williams.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Jonathan Child, Thomas Pondolfino, Carissa Richards and Hannah Swayer.

High honor: Ethan Franklin, Kayla Hoffman, Aidan Ryther, Christian Valentine and Lincoln Waffle.

Honor: Garrett Aikins, Aiden Armenti, Joshua Benjamin, Cirran Gorman, Jillian Maerz, Justine Norton, Amber Reilly and Jason Strain.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: William King, Yana King, Aislinn Ray and Jessica Walling.

High honor: Maddie Coleman, Maiya King, Tatiana McAdams, Noah Moore, Everett Pondolfino, Tiger Stancil and Max Yaeger.

Honor: Kaylee Kolka, Taidan Myers and Efren Rivera.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Samantha Coyle, Makenzie Hoyt, Madison Moore, Ethan Nisius and Hannah Wist.

High honor: Georgia Kolka, Jayden Kolka, Sera Lentz and Mason Linton.

Honor: Zeithan Dunham, Emmy Lentz and Brooke McKinney.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Brodie Coleman, Alisandra Farmer, Robert Hill, Amira Ross and Carter Swayer.

High honor: Jonah Baldo, Natalie Barley, Ryland Boss, Gabriella Ilarraza, Shiloh Jones, Ryan Murphy, Ty Turner and Kameron Walker.

Honor: Hunter Francis and Grace Win. 

