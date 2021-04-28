MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Morris Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Kate Morano, Miesha Neer, Sierra Ratliff and Matthew Wendler.
High honor: Baylie Boglioli, Blake Hawkins, Erin Herring, Victoria Ranc, Ian Rehrmann, Jacob Spoor and Katherine Tilley.
Honor: Matthew Burtis, Daphne Fraser, Mya Laubmeier, Emily Lincoln and Elese Southard.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Mackenzie Graves, Triana Hawkins, Alexander Page and Hannah Pope.
High honor: Madison Aikins, Jeffrey Bourgois, Jackson Harp, Aiden Moore, Leah Rehrmann and Landen Tyler.
Honor: Aidain Hoyt and Ethan Wagner.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Jonathan Child, Ethan Franklin, Carissa Richards, Hannah Swayer and Lincoln Waffle.
High honor: Joshua Benjamin, Justine Norton, Thomas Pondolfino and Aidan Ryther.
Honor: Garrett Aikins, Kiernan Burke, Kayla Hoffman and Jason Strain.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Maddie Coleman, Maiya King, William King, Yana King, Tatiana McAdams, Noah Moore, Everett Pondolfino, Aislinn Ray and Jessica Walling.
High honor: Asa Dugan and Ethan Herring.
Honor: Rachel Hill, Tatiana Ives, Tiger Stancil, Reed Wolfe and Max Yaeger.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Coyle, Makenzie Hoyt, Mason Linton, Madison Moore, Ethan Nisius and Hannah Wist.
High honor: Emma Harrington, Emmy Lentz, Sera Lentz and Levi Waffle.
Honor: Zeithan Dunham, Jaidyn Holmes, Jayden Kolka, Brooke McKinney and Benjamin Newell.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Ryland Boss, Brodie Coleman, Alisandra Farmer, Robert Hill, Shiloh Jones, Amira Ross and Carter Swayer.
High honor: Jonah Baldo, Evelyn Burke, Gabriella Ilarraza, Ryan Murphy, Ty Turner and Kameron Walker.
Honor: Natalie Barley and Grace Wing.
