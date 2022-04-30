MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Morris Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Laurel Brigham, Mackenzie Graves, Triana Hawkins, Aidain Hoyt, Alexander Page and Leah Rehrmann.
High honor: Kelsey Chase, Laura Foote, Jackson Harp, Ruby Jones, Etain LaLonde, Hannah Pope, Aidan Ryther, Landen Tyler and Ethan Wagner.
Honor: Madison Aikins, Aiden Moore and Fiona Ventura.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Thomas Pondolfino and Carissa Richards.
High honor: Garrett Aikins, Sebastian Babbie, Joshua Benjamin, Kiernan Burke, Jonathan Child, Ethan Franklin, Kayla Hoffman, Jillian Maerz, Scott Murphy, Hannah Swayer and Lincoln Waffle.
Honor: Ty McKinney, Justine Norton, Amber Reilly, Jason Strain and Christian Valentine.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Maddie Coleman, William King, Yana King, Tatiana McAdams, Everett Pondolfino, Madeline Schiller and Jessica Walling.
High honor: Haylee Cole, Asa Dugan, Maiya King, Noah Moore, Aislinn Ray, Efren Rivera, Tiger Ross, Reed Wolfe and Max Yaeger.
Honor: Sean Dill, Ethan Herring, Tatiana Ives, Lorissa Johnston and Kaylee Kolka.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Coyle, Makenzie Hoy, Madison Moore, Ethan Nisius, Grace Schiller and Hannah Wist.
High honor: Mason Linton and Levi Waffle.
Honor: Zeithan Dunham, Georgia Kolka, Emmy Lentz, Sera Lentz and Brooke McKinney.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Jonah Baldo, Zackary Chase, Brodie Coleman, Alisandra Farmer, Michael Saggese and Carter Swayer.
High honor: Ryland Boss, Luis Cruz, Robert Hill, Gabriella Ilarraza, Ryan Murphy, Amira Ross and Ty Turner.
Honor: Natalie Barley, Hailey Canfield and David Holt.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Savannah Coyle, Lainey Fraser, Brandon Mitcham, Ella Moore and Matthew Schiller.
High honor: Josiah Dugan, Kara Hand, Jacob Johnson, Jacob Knapp, Johnathan LaTour, Hunter McAdams and Kiarra Walker.
Honor: Hailie Lindberg, Lucas Waffle and Timothy Wood Jr.
