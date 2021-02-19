MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Morris Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Kate Morano, Miesha Neer, Sierra Ratliff and Matthew Wendler.

High honor: Baylie Boglioli, Daphne Fraser, Erin Herring, Elese Southard, Jacob Spoor and Katherine Tilley.

Honor: Matthew Burtis, Mya Laubmeier and Ian Rehrmann.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Mackenzie Graves, Triana Hawkins and Alexander Page.

High honor: Madison Aikins, Jackson Harp, Aiden Moore, Hannah Pope, Leah Rehrmann and Landen Tyler.

Honor: Aidain Hoyt, Etain LaLonde, Ian Payne-Demarco, Ethan Wagner and Abdulhamid Williams.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Jonathan Child, Ethan Franklin, Thomas Pondolfino, Carissa Richards and Hannah Swayer.

High honor: Kayla Hoffman, Aidan Ryther and Lincoln Waffle.

Honor: Aiden Armenti, Joshua Benjamin and Scott Murphy.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Maddie Coleman, Maiya King, William King, Yana King, Tatiana McAdams, Noah Moore, Everett Pondolfino, Aislinn Ray and Jessica Walling.

High honor: Asa Dugan and Reed Wolfe.

Honor: Kenzie Bigger, Ethan Herring, Tatiana Ives, Kaylee Kolka, Jacob Morlock, Tiger Stancil and Max Yaeger.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Samantha Coyle, Madison Moore, Ethan Nisius, Hannah Wist and Hannah Wist.

High honor: Makenzie Hoyt, Georgia Kolka, Jayden Kolka, Brooke McKinney and Levi Waffle.

Honor: Sera Lentz, Mason Linton and Benjamin Newell.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Ryland Boss, Brodie Coleman, Alisandra Farmer, Robert Hill, Amira Ross and Carter Swayer.

High honor: Jonah Baldo, James Gates, Gabriella Ilarraza, Shiloh Jones and Ryan Murphy.

Honor: Natalie Barley, Evelyn Burke, Ty Turner and Kameron Walker.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you