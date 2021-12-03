MORRIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Morris Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Mackenzie Graves, Jackson Harp, Triana Hawkins, Etain LaLonde, Alexander Page and Leah Rehrmann.
High honor: Kelsey Chase, Aidain Hoyt, Ruby Jones, Aiden Moore, Ian Payne-Demarco, Hannah Pope, Aidan Ryther, Landen Tyler, Fiona Ventura and Ethan Wagner.
Honor: Madison Aikins and Laurel Brigham.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Sebastian Babbie, Jonathan Child, Thomas Pondolfino, Carissa Richards and Hannah Swayer.
High honor: Garrett Aikins, Joshua Benjamin, Kiernan Burke, Ethan Franklin, Kayla Hoffman, Scott Murphy, Jason Strain and Lincoln Waffle.
Honor: Jillian Maerz, Anthony Morano, Amber Reilly and Christian Valentine.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Maddie Coleman, Maiya King, William King, Yana King, Noah Moore, Everett Pondolfino, Madeline Schiller and Jessica Walling.
High honor: Haylee Cole, Asa Dugan, Ethan Herring, Rachel Hill, Jacob Morlock, Efren Rivera, Tiger Stancil, Reed Wolfe and Max Yaeger.
Honor: Sean Dill and Tatiana Ives.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Coyle, Madison Moore, Ethan Nisius, Grace Schiller and Hannah Wist.
High honor: Makenzie Hoyt, Georgia Kolka, Sera Lentz, Mason Linton and Levi Waffle.
Honor: Zeithan Dunham, Jayden Kolka, Emmy Lentz and Brooke McKinney.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Brodie Coleman, Alisandra Farmer and Amira Ross.
High honor: Jonah Baldo, Ryland Boss, Hailey Canfield, Robert Hill, Gabriella Ilarraza, Ryan Murphy, Carter Swayer and Grace Wing.
Honor: Shiloh Jones and Ty Turner.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Savannah Coyle, Lainey Fraser, Jacob Johnson, Hunter McAdams and Matthew Schiller.
High honor: Kara Hand, Jacob Knapp, Johnathan LaTour, Ella Moore, Lucas Waffle, Kiarra Walker and William Weber.
Honor: Josiah Dugan, Hailie Lindberg, Jason Valentine and Timothy Wood Jr.
