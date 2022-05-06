The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Trinity Appell, Molly Bobnick, Austin Bowman, Kalie Evangelow, Caroline Furner and Isabel Martinez.
Honor: Brooke McCord and Taylor Siver.
Merit: Kathryn Beck, Damon Boss, Elaina Johnson, Matthew Oldick and Kelly Sheldrick.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Jordan DiLiberto, Emily Diotte and Margaret Worobey.
Honor: Maura Buck, Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick, Lauren Johnson, Isabel Pino Luz and John Soposki.
Merit: Clay Bobnick, Brett Clements, Brogan Graves and Alexandria Kodz.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.
Honor: John Burditt, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.
Merit: Angelina Cardona, Lillian Frable and Anna Hawkes.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble and Riley Francis.
Honor: Abigail Diotte, Lila Galbreth, Fiona Gibb, Dakota Vickerson and Emma White.
Merit: Ethan Evangelow, Danica Farley and Mitchell Palmatier.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.
Honor: Braedon Schultz and Max Spencer.
Merit: Cadence Conklin, Morgan Marriott and Brianna Seamon.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Dylan Burditt, Natalie Dumond, Camdon Seamon and Xavier Youker.
Honor: Autumn Bulger, Amber Connolly, Finnigan Dibble, Madison O’Connor, Paige O’Connor, Owen Oldick and Isabelle Weiss.
Merit: Dylan Amaro, Killian Coveny, Liam Gorman, Abigail Hosford and Hunter Ough.
