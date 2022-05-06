The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Trinity Appell, Molly Bobnick, Austin Bowman, Kalie Evangelow, Caroline Furner and Isabel Martinez.

Honor: Brooke McCord and Taylor Siver.

Merit: Kathryn Beck, Damon Boss, Elaina Johnson, Matthew Oldick and Kelly Sheldrick.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Jordan DiLiberto, Emily Diotte and Margaret Worobey.

Honor: Maura Buck, Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick, Lauren Johnson, Isabel Pino Luz and John Soposki.

Merit: Clay Bobnick, Brett Clements, Brogan Graves and Alexandria Kodz.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.

Honor: John Burditt, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.

Merit: Angelina Cardona, Lillian Frable and Anna Hawkes.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble and Riley Francis.

Honor: Abigail Diotte, Lila Galbreth, Fiona Gibb, Dakota Vickerson and Emma White.

Merit: Ethan Evangelow, Danica Farley and Mitchell Palmatier.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.

Honor: Braedon Schultz and Max Spencer.

Merit: Cadence Conklin, Morgan Marriott and Brianna Seamon.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Dylan Burditt, Natalie Dumond, Camdon Seamon and Xavier Youker.

Honor: Autumn Bulger, Amber Connolly, Finnigan Dibble, Madison O’Connor, Paige O’Connor, Owen Oldick and Isabelle Weiss.

Merit: Dylan Amaro, Killian Coveny, Liam Gorman, Abigail Hosford and Hunter Ough.

