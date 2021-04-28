RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Sydney Burdick, Brooke Connolly, Dylan Dyn, Jaqualyn Hosford, Katherine Kodz, Samantha O’Connor and Brady Young.

Honor: Cole Bobnick, Ronica Clarke, Faith Cring, Holly Drummond, Matthew Palmer, Jacob Patterson and Amy Seamon.

Merit: Meghan Hall, Damon Thomson, Bellecia Tremain and Jackson Waid.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Molly Bobnick, Isabel Martinez and Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert.

Honor: Alex Brown, Claire Collins, Kalie Evangelow, Caroline Furner and Kelly Sheldrick.

Merit: Kathryn Beck, Damon Boss, Camryn Cool, Elaina Johnson, Nathan LaVere and Brooke McCord.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Emily Diotte, Lauren Johnson and Margaret Worobey.

Honor: Amanda Burdick and Jordan Diliberto.

Merit: Aliza Burdick.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.

Honor: John Burditt, Angelina Cardona, Rylie Chenel, Anna Hawkes, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.

Merit: Matthew Conrad and Shane Johnson.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble, Abigail Diotte, Ethan Evangelow, Riley Francis, Fiona Gibb, Ayla Simpson and Emma White.

Honor: Bambi Chapman, Danica Farley, Lila Galbreth, Dallas Miller, Joseph Pino Luz, Mariah Stetson, Briana Van Buren and Dakota Vickerson.

Merit: Alex Baker, Jesse Bowman, Dylan Dennis, Skyler O’Dell, Jacob Searles and Summer Smith.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Braedon Schultz, Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.

Honor: Dakota Butler, Cadence Conklin, Ella McLean and Max Spencer.

Merit: Amiee Baker, Mason Campbell, Anna Hall, Morgan Marriott, Riley O’Connor, Liam Onyan and Brianna Seamon.

