RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Sydney Burdick, Brooke Connolly, Dylan Dyn, Jaqualyn Hosford, Katherine Kodz, Samantha O’Connor and Brady Young.
Honor: Cole Bobnick, Ronica Clarke, Faith Cring, Holly Drummond, Matthew Palmer, Jacob Patterson and Amy Seamon.
Merit: Meghan Hall, Damon Thomson, Bellecia Tremain and Jackson Waid.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Molly Bobnick, Isabel Martinez and Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert.
Honor: Alex Brown, Claire Collins, Kalie Evangelow, Caroline Furner and Kelly Sheldrick.
Merit: Kathryn Beck, Damon Boss, Camryn Cool, Elaina Johnson, Nathan LaVere and Brooke McCord.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Emily Diotte, Lauren Johnson and Margaret Worobey.
Honor: Amanda Burdick and Jordan Diliberto.
Merit: Aliza Burdick.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.
Honor: John Burditt, Angelina Cardona, Rylie Chenel, Anna Hawkes, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.
Merit: Matthew Conrad and Shane Johnson.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble, Abigail Diotte, Ethan Evangelow, Riley Francis, Fiona Gibb, Ayla Simpson and Emma White.
Honor: Bambi Chapman, Danica Farley, Lila Galbreth, Dallas Miller, Joseph Pino Luz, Mariah Stetson, Briana Van Buren and Dakota Vickerson.
Merit: Alex Baker, Jesse Bowman, Dylan Dennis, Skyler O’Dell, Jacob Searles and Summer Smith.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Braedon Schultz, Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.
Honor: Dakota Butler, Cadence Conklin, Ella McLean and Max Spencer.
Merit: Amiee Baker, Mason Campbell, Anna Hall, Morgan Marriott, Riley O’Connor, Liam Onyan and Brianna Seamon.
