RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Sydney Burdick, Brooke Connolly, Dylan Dyn, Katherine Kodz, Samantha O’Connor, Jackson Waid and Brady Young.

Honor: Brady Cowan, Meghan Hall, Hannah Oldick, Connor Scheffler, Amy Seamon and Damon Thomson.

Merit: Ronica Clarke, Holly Drummond, Jaqualyn Hosford, Matthew Palmer, Darren Panko, Jacob Patterson and Natalie Teachout.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Molly Bobnick, Isabel Martinez and Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert.

Honor: Claire Collins, Brooke McCord and Kelly Sheldrick.

Merit: Kathryn Beck, Damon Boss, Alex Brown, Kalie Evangelow, Caroline Furner, Elaina Johnson, Aleksandra Melko and Matthew Oldick.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Emily Diotte and Margaret Worobey.

Honor: Lauren Johnson.

Merit: Hannah Bartl, Clay Bobnick, Maura Buck, Amanda Burdick, Alyssa Filmer, Edith Garnsey, Devin Hallenbeck-Heap and Isabel Pino Luz.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.

Honor: Anna Hawkes.

Merit: John Burditt, Angelina Cardona, Rylie Chenel, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble, Abigail Diotte, Riley Francis, Fiona Gibb, Briana Van Buren and Emma White.

Honor: Jesse Bowman, Bambi Chapman, Ethan Evangelow, Danica Farley, Lila Galbreth, Joseph Pino Luz, Mariah Stetson and Dakota Vickerson.

Merit: Alex Baker, Lauren McLean, Skyler O’Dell, Preston Robbins and Jacob Searles.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.

Honor: Dakota Butler, Cadence Conklin, Renee Hubiak, Ella McLean, Braedon Schultz and Max Spencer.

Merit: Mason Campbell, Anna Hall, Kobe Lindsay, Riley O’Connor and Brianna Seamon.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you