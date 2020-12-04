RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Sydney Burdick, Brooke Connolly, Dylan Dyn, Katherine Kodz, Samantha O’Connor, Jackson Waid and Brady Young.
Honor: Brady Cowan, Meghan Hall, Hannah Oldick, Connor Scheffler, Amy Seamon and Damon Thomson.
Merit: Ronica Clarke, Holly Drummond, Jaqualyn Hosford, Matthew Palmer, Darren Panko, Jacob Patterson and Natalie Teachout.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Molly Bobnick, Isabel Martinez and Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert.
Honor: Claire Collins, Brooke McCord and Kelly Sheldrick.
Merit: Kathryn Beck, Damon Boss, Alex Brown, Kalie Evangelow, Caroline Furner, Elaina Johnson, Aleksandra Melko and Matthew Oldick.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Emily Diotte and Margaret Worobey.
Honor: Lauren Johnson.
Merit: Hannah Bartl, Clay Bobnick, Maura Buck, Amanda Burdick, Alyssa Filmer, Edith Garnsey, Devin Hallenbeck-Heap and Isabel Pino Luz.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.
Honor: Anna Hawkes.
Merit: John Burditt, Angelina Cardona, Rylie Chenel, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble, Abigail Diotte, Riley Francis, Fiona Gibb, Briana Van Buren and Emma White.
Honor: Jesse Bowman, Bambi Chapman, Ethan Evangelow, Danica Farley, Lila Galbreth, Joseph Pino Luz, Mariah Stetson and Dakota Vickerson.
Merit: Alex Baker, Lauren McLean, Skyler O’Dell, Preston Robbins and Jacob Searles.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.
Honor: Dakota Butler, Cadence Conklin, Renee Hubiak, Ella McLean, Braedon Schultz and Max Spencer.
Merit: Mason Campbell, Anna Hall, Kobe Lindsay, Riley O’Connor and Brianna Seamon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.