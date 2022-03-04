RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Isabel Martinez.

Honor: Trinity Appell, Molly Bobnick, Damon Boss, Austin Bowman, Camryn Cool, Kalie Evangelow, Caroline Furner and Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert.

Merit: Elaina Johnson, Brooke McCord and Taylor Siver.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Emily Diotte, Lauren Johnson and Margaret Worobey.

Honor: Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick, Jordan DiLiberto, Isabel Pino Luz and John Soposki.

Merit: Alexandria Kodz and Clark Young.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.

Honor: Rylie Chenel and Brian Seigle.

Merit: John Burditt, Anna Hawkes and Carson Seamon.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble.

Honor: Abigail Diotte, Ethan Evangelow, Riley Francis, Lila Galbreth, Dakota Vickerson and Emma White.

Merit: Jesse Bowman, Danica Farley and Mitchell Palmatier.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.

Honor: Braedon Schultz, Brianna Seamon and Max Spencer.

Merit: Dakota Butler, Cadence Conklin, Morgan Marriott, Riley O’Connor and Liam Onyan.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Dylan Burditt, Natalie Dumond, Madison O’Connor, Camdon Seamon, Isabelle Weiss and Xavier Youker.

Honor: Dylan Amaro, Autumn Bulger, Amber Connolly, Finnigan Dibble, Abigail Hosford, Paige O’Connor, Owen Oldick and Hunter Ough.

Merit: Lilly Blackledge, Lucas Cline, Killian Coveny, Liam Gorman and Conner Wittwer. 

Tags

Trending Video