RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Isabel Martinez.
Honor: Trinity Appell, Molly Bobnick, Damon Boss, Austin Bowman, Camryn Cool, Kalie Evangelow, Caroline Furner and Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert.
Merit: Elaina Johnson, Brooke McCord and Taylor Siver.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Emily Diotte, Lauren Johnson and Margaret Worobey.
Honor: Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick, Jordan DiLiberto, Isabel Pino Luz and John Soposki.
Merit: Alexandria Kodz and Clark Young.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Laken Dyn.
Honor: Rylie Chenel and Brian Seigle.
Merit: John Burditt, Anna Hawkes and Carson Seamon.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble.
Honor: Abigail Diotte, Ethan Evangelow, Riley Francis, Lila Galbreth, Dakota Vickerson and Emma White.
Merit: Jesse Bowman, Danica Farley and Mitchell Palmatier.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon and Sophia Spencer.
Honor: Braedon Schultz, Brianna Seamon and Max Spencer.
Merit: Dakota Butler, Cadence Conklin, Morgan Marriott, Riley O’Connor and Liam Onyan.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Dylan Burditt, Natalie Dumond, Madison O’Connor, Camdon Seamon, Isabelle Weiss and Xavier Youker.
Honor: Dylan Amaro, Autumn Bulger, Amber Connolly, Finnigan Dibble, Abigail Hosford, Paige O’Connor, Owen Oldick and Hunter Ough.
Merit: Lilly Blackledge, Lucas Cline, Killian Coveny, Liam Gorman and Conner Wittwer.
