RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Sydney Burdick, Brooke Connolly, Dylan Dyn, Katherine Kodz, Samantha O’Connor, Amy Seamon and Brady Young.

Honor: Meghan Hall, Darren Panko, Jacob Patterson, Connor Scheffler, Damon Thomson and Jackson Waid.

Merit: Cole Bobnick, Ronica Clarke and Hannah Oldick.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Molly Bobnick, Caroline Furner, Isabel Martinez and Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert.

Honor: Camryn Cool, Kalie Evangelow and Brooke McCord.

Merit: Trinity Appell, Kathryn Beck, Claire Collins and Jordyn Seamon.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Emily Diotte and Margaret Worobey.

Honor: Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick and Lauren Johnson.

Merit: Jordan Diliberto, Devin Hallenbeck-Heap and Isabel Pino Luz.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Laken Dyn and Anna Hawkes.

Honor: John Burditt, Angelina Cardona, Rylie Chenel, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble, Abigail Diotte, Riley Francis, Fiona Gibb, Ayla Simpson and Emma White.

Honor: Bambi Chapman, Ethan Evangelow, Lila Galbreth, Joseph Pino Luz, Jacob Searles, Briana Van Buren and Dakota Vickerson.

Merit: Alex Baker, Dylan Dennis, Danica Farley, Preston Robbins and Mariah Stetson.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Braedon Schultz, Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon, Max Spencer and Sophia Spencer.

Honor: Cadence Conklin.

Merit: Amiee Baker, Dakota Butler, Mason Campbell, Morgan Marriott, Ella McLean, Riley O’Connor, Liam Onyan, Landon Proctor and Brianna Seamon.

