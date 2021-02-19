RICHFIELD SPRINGS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Richfield Springs Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Sydney Burdick, Brooke Connolly, Dylan Dyn, Katherine Kodz, Samantha O’Connor, Amy Seamon and Brady Young.
Honor: Meghan Hall, Darren Panko, Jacob Patterson, Connor Scheffler, Damon Thomson and Jackson Waid.
Merit: Cole Bobnick, Ronica Clarke and Hannah Oldick.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Molly Bobnick, Caroline Furner, Isabel Martinez and Roberta Schaefer-Gilbert.
Honor: Camryn Cool, Kalie Evangelow and Brooke McCord.
Merit: Trinity Appell, Kathryn Beck, Claire Collins and Jordyn Seamon.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Kalen Barnhart, Emily Diotte and Margaret Worobey.
Honor: Aliza Burdick, Amanda Burdick and Lauren Johnson.
Merit: Jordan Diliberto, Devin Hallenbeck-Heap and Isabel Pino Luz.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Laken Dyn and Anna Hawkes.
Honor: John Burditt, Angelina Cardona, Rylie Chenel, Carson Seamon and Brian Seigle.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Aiden Dibble, Abigail Diotte, Riley Francis, Fiona Gibb, Ayla Simpson and Emma White.
Honor: Bambi Chapman, Ethan Evangelow, Lila Galbreth, Joseph Pino Luz, Jacob Searles, Briana Van Buren and Dakota Vickerson.
Merit: Alex Baker, Dylan Dennis, Danica Farley, Preston Robbins and Mariah Stetson.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Braedon Schultz, Gabrielle Seamon, Isabelle Seamon, Max Spencer and Sophia Spencer.
Honor: Cadence Conklin.
Merit: Amiee Baker, Dakota Butler, Mason Campbell, Morgan Marriott, Ella McLean, Riley O’Connor, Liam Onyan, Landon Proctor and Brianna Seamon.
