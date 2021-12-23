ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Roxbury Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Alina Chojnowski, Payge DeMaio, Kerri Anne Moore and Brett Morrison.
High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Chelsea Curtis, Cortnea DeMaio, Gabrielle Garofolo, Myah Johnston, Bryanna Meehan, Isabella Poniros and Ayla Vorisek.
Honor: Brianna Cross, Brianna Jansen, Steven Martin and Ian Walker.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham and Madison Tobon.
High honor: Kimora Brown, Maxwell Curtis, Kylie DeMaio and Jillian Lyke.
Honor: Nevaeh Ballard and Albert Paul Vamosy.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Ryleigh Goodchild, Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Naomi Wehmeir.
High honor: Ivory Biruk and Federico Tobon.
Honor: Kyle Barnett, Damien Fahrenkopf, Miles Lalosh and Dennis Slauson.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Collin Lyke, Logan Vamosy and Lola Weil.
High honor: Olivia Grieco, Johnathan Knapp and Elizabeth Losee.
Honor: Austin Ernst, Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen, Gianna Miraglio and Mikayla Wright.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Addy Hynes.
High honor: Kendra Balcom, Jacey O’Donnell and Savannah Pettersen.
Honor: Chamille Sass.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Jillian Mosley and Jessanie Sass.
High honor: Calleigh Porter and Rhea Wallace.
Honor: Alexa DeMaio, Nathan Gardner, Dylan Govendo and Nicholas Ianniello.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin.
High honor: Jada Biruk, Abagail Bonci, Courtney Bussiere, Landyn German, Dominic Grieco, Anthony Miraglio, Erik Pettersen, Kyle Speenburgh, Benjamin Teran and Bailee Wellman.
Honor: Noah Charbonneau and Sage Trocino.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino, Atticus Idleman and Michaela Tucker.
High honor: Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Brayden Hubbard, McKinley Porter, Carmela Sass, Kaleb Vamosy and Devon Zambri.
Honor: Johannah Beers, Cydney Bresee, Jenna Cortese, Shane Dionysius, Bryce Keator and Margot Leder.
Fourth grade
Superintendent’s list: Madilyn Goodchild, Noelle McLaughlin, Ava Poniros, Derek Speenburgh and Hudson Steinfeld.
High honor: Sophia Carr, Gina Galunas, Vincent Miraglio and Levi Potter.
Honor: Brendan Esnes.
