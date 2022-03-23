ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Roxbury Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Cortnea DeMaio, Payge DeMaio, Kerri Anne Moore and Brett Morrison.
High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Alina Chojnowski, Chelsea Curtis, Gabrielle Garofolo, Myah Johnston, Bryanna Meehan, Isabella Poniros and Ayla Vorise.
Honor: Brianna Cross, Brianna Jansen, Cheyenne Liscomb, Theodore Maduri, Steven Martin, Justice Parks and Ian Walke.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.
High honor: Maxwell Curtis, Kylie DeMaio, Jillian Lyke and Madison Tobon.
Honor: Nevaeh Ballard, Kimora Brown and Taylor Ernst.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Naomi Wehmeir.
High honor: Ryleigh Goodchild, Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Federico Tobon.
Honor: Ivory Biruk.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg and Logan Vamosy.
High honor: Johnathan Knapp, Collin Lyke, Lola Weil and Mikayla Wright.
Honor: Austin Ernst, Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen and Elizabeth Losee.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Addy Hynes.
High honor: Jacey O’Donnell, Savannah Pettersen and Abigail Zambri.
Honor: Kendra Balcom.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Jillian Mosley and Jessanie Sass.
High honor: Alexa DeMaio, Dylan Govendo, Calleigh Porter and Rhea Wallace.
Honor: Nathan Gardner.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin.
High honor: Jada Biruk, Abagail Bonci, Noah Charbonneau, Dominic Grieco, Erik Pettersen, Kyle Speenburgh, Benjamin Teran and Sage Trocino.
Honor: Courtney Bussiere, Anthony Miraglio and Bailee Wellman.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino, Atticus Idleman and Michaela Tucker.
High honor: Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Shane Dionysius, McKinley Porter and Kaleb Vamosy.
Honor: Johannah Beers, Cydney Bresee, Brayden Hubbard, Margot Leder, Carmela Sass and Devon Zambri.
Fourth grade
Superintendent’s list: Noelle McLaughlin, Ava Poniros and Hudson Steinfeld.
High honor: Gina Galunas, Madilyn Goodchild, Vincent Miraglio and Derek Speenburg.
Honor: Sophia Carr, Brendan Esnes and Levi Potter.
