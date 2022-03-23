ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Roxbury Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Superintendent’s list: Cortnea DeMaio, Payge DeMaio, Kerri Anne Moore and Brett Morrison.

High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Alina Chojnowski, Chelsea Curtis, Gabrielle Garofolo, Myah Johnston, Bryanna Meehan, Isabella Poniros and Ayla Vorise.

Honor: Brianna Cross, Brianna Jansen, Cheyenne Liscomb, Theodore Maduri, Steven Martin, Justice Parks and Ian Walke.

11th grade

Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.

High honor: Maxwell Curtis, Kylie DeMaio, Jillian Lyke and Madison Tobon.

Honor: Nevaeh Ballard, Kimora Brown and Taylor Ernst.

10th grade

Superintendent’s list: Naomi Wehmeir.

High honor: Ryleigh Goodchild, Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Federico Tobon.

Honor: Ivory Biruk.

Ninth grade

Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg and Logan Vamosy.

High honor: Johnathan Knapp, Collin Lyke, Lola Weil and Mikayla Wright.

Honor: Austin Ernst, Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen and Elizabeth Losee.

Eighth grade

Superintendent’s list: Addy Hynes.

High honor: Jacey O’Donnell, Savannah Pettersen and Abigail Zambri.

Honor: Kendra Balcom.

Seventh grade

Superintendent’s list: Jillian Mosley and Jessanie Sass.

High honor: Alexa DeMaio, Dylan Govendo, Calleigh Porter and Rhea Wallace.

Honor: Nathan Gardner.

Sixth grade

Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin.

High honor: Jada Biruk, Abagail Bonci, Noah Charbonneau, Dominic Grieco, Erik Pettersen, Kyle Speenburgh, Benjamin Teran and Sage Trocino.

Honor: Courtney Bussiere, Anthony Miraglio and Bailee Wellman.

Fifth grade

Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino, Atticus Idleman and Michaela Tucker.

High honor: Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Shane Dionysius, McKinley Porter and Kaleb Vamosy.

Honor: Johannah Beers, Cydney Bresee, Brayden Hubbard, Margot Leder, Carmela Sass and Devon Zambri.

Fourth grade

Superintendent’s list: Noelle McLaughlin, Ava Poniros and Hudson Steinfeld.

High honor: Gina Galunas, Madilyn Goodchild, Vincent Miraglio and Derek Speenburg.

Honor: Sophia Carr, Brendan Esnes and Levi Potter.

