ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Roxbury Central School students were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Damien Balcom, Catherine Jankowski, Christina Mattice and Hunter Poniros.
High honor: Brynn Karns, Christopher Martin, Robert Peters and Brandon Wright.
Honor: Trent Faulkner-Squires and Morgan Kuhn.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Payge DeMaio and Brett Morrison.
High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Alina Chojnowski, Chelsea Curtis, Cortnea DeMaio, Gabrielle Garofolo, Justice Parks, Isabella Poniros, Federico Tobon and Ayla Vorisek.
Honor: Brianna Cross, Myah Johnston and Bryanna Meehan.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.
Honor: Kimora Brown, Curtis Maxwell, Jillian Lyke and Albert Vamosy IV.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Ryleigh Goodchild, Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Naomi Wehmeir.
High honor: Ivory Biruk.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg and Logan Vamosy.
High honor: Johnathan Knapp, Elizabeth Losee, Collin Lyke and Lola Weil.
Honor: Christopher Garofolo, Gianna Miraglio and Mikayla Wright.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Jacey O’Donnell.
High honor: Addy Hynes.
Honor: Kendra Balcom, Savannah Pettersen and Chamille Sass.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jillian Mosley, Calleigh Porter, Jessanie Sass and Rhea Wallace.
Honor: Dylan Govendo and Nicholas Ianniello.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin and Kyle Speenburgh.
High honor: Jada Biruk, Courtney Bussiere, Noah Charbonneau, Landyn German, Sage Trocino and Bailee Wellman.
Honor: Abagail Bonci, Erik Pettersen, Savannah Sarter and Michael Trunzo.
Fourth grade
Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino and Atticus Idleman.
High honor: Shane Dionysius, Brayden Hubbard, McKinley Porter, Carmela Sass and Kaleb Vamosy.
Honor: Olivia Bonci, Cydney Bresee, Kimyah Brown and Devon Zambri.
