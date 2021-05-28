ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following Roxbury Central School students were named to the third-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Superintendent’s list: Damien Balcom, Catherine Jankowski, Christina Mattice and Hunter Poniros.

High honor: Brynn Karns, Christopher Martin, Robert Peters and Brandon Wright.

Honor: Trent Faulkner-Squires and Morgan Kuhn.

11th grade

Superintendent’s list: Payge DeMaio and Brett Morrison.

High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Alina Chojnowski, Chelsea Curtis, Cortnea DeMaio, Gabrielle Garofolo, Justice Parks, Isabella Poniros, Federico Tobon and Ayla Vorisek.

Honor: Brianna Cross, Myah Johnston and Bryanna Meehan.

10th grade

Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.

Honor: Kimora Brown, Curtis Maxwell, Jillian Lyke and Albert Vamosy IV.

Ninth grade

Superintendent’s list: Ryleigh Goodchild, Tea Mattice, Erin McPherson and Naomi Wehmeir.

High honor: Ivory Biruk.

Eighth grade

Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg and Logan Vamosy.

High honor: Johnathan Knapp, Elizabeth Losee, Collin Lyke and Lola Weil.

Honor: Christopher Garofolo, Gianna Miraglio and Mikayla Wright.

Seventh grade

Superintendent’s list: Jacey O’Donnell.

High honor: Addy Hynes.

Honor: Kendra Balcom, Savannah Pettersen and Chamille Sass.

Sixth grade

Superintendent’s list: Jillian Mosley, Calleigh Porter, Jessanie Sass and Rhea Wallace.

Honor: Dylan Govendo and Nicholas Ianniello.

Fifth grade

Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin and Kyle Speenburgh.

High honor: Jada Biruk, Courtney Bussiere, Noah Charbonneau, Landyn German, Sage Trocino and Bailee Wellman.

Honor: Abagail Bonci, Erik Pettersen, Savannah Sarter and Michael Trunzo.

Fourth grade

Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino and Atticus Idleman.

High honor: Shane Dionysius, Brayden Hubbard, McKinley Porter, Carmela Sass and Kaleb Vamosy.

Honor: Olivia Bonci, Cydney Bresee, Kimyah Brown and Devon Zambri.

