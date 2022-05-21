ROXBURY
Roxbury Central School’s third-quarter honor roll includes the following students
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Alina Chojnowski, Payge DeMaio, Gabrielle Garofolo, Myah Johnston, Kerri Anne Moore and Brett Morrison.
High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Chelsea Curtis and Bryanna Meehan.
Honor: Isabella Poniros.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.
High honor: Maxwell Curtis, Kylie DeMaio, Jillian Lyke and Madison Tobon.
Honor: Kimora Brown, McKenzie Renert and Albert Vamosy.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Tea Mattice and Naomi Wehmeir.
High honor: Ivory Biruk, Ryleigh Goodchild, Erin McPherson and Federico Tobon.
Honor: Juliauna Boyles and Dennis Slauson.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Logan Vamosy and Lola Weil.
High honor: Collin Lyke and Mikayla Wright.
Honor: Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen, Elizabeth Losee and Gianna Miraglio.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Addy Hynes.
High honor: Jacey O’Donnell and Savannah Pettersen.
Honor: Kendra Balcom.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Jessanie Sass.
High honor: Alexa DeMaio, Jack Leder, Jillian Mosley, Calleigh Porter and Rhea Wallace.
Honor: Nathan Gardner, Dylan Govendo and Marek Voeks.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin.
High honor: Jada Biruk, Noah Charbonneau, Dominic Grieco, Kyle Speenburgh and Benjamin Teran.
Honor: Abagail Bonci, Anthony Miraglio, Erik Pettersen, Sage Trocino and Bailee Wellman.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino, Atticus Idleman, Michaela Tucker and Kaleb Vamosy.
High honor: Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Shane Dionysius, McKinley Porter and Devon Zambri.
Honor: Johannah Beers, Cydney Bresee, Brayden Hubbard, Margot Leder and Carmela Sass.
Fourth grade
Superintendent’s list: Noelle McLaughlin and Ava Poniros.
High honor: Nevaeh Brower, Gina Galunas, Vincent Miraglio, Derek Speenburgh and Hudson Steinfeld.
Honor: Aydin Brooks, Sophia Carr and Levi Potter.
