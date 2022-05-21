ROXBURY

Roxbury Central School’s third-quarter honor roll includes the following students

12th grade

Superintendent’s list: Alina Chojnowski, Payge DeMaio, Gabrielle Garofolo, Myah Johnston, Kerri Anne Moore and Brett Morrison.

High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Chelsea Curtis and Bryanna Meehan.

Honor: Isabella Poniros.

11th grade

Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.

High honor: Maxwell Curtis, Kylie DeMaio, Jillian Lyke and Madison Tobon.

Honor: Kimora Brown, McKenzie Renert and Albert Vamosy.

10th grade

Superintendent’s list: Tea Mattice and Naomi Wehmeir.

High honor: Ivory Biruk, Ryleigh Goodchild, Erin McPherson and Federico Tobon.

Honor: Juliauna Boyles and Dennis Slauson.

Ninth grade

Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Logan Vamosy and Lola Weil.

High honor: Collin Lyke and Mikayla Wright.

Honor: Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen, Elizabeth Losee and Gianna Miraglio.

Eighth grade

Superintendent’s list: Addy Hynes.

High honor: Jacey O’Donnell and Savannah Pettersen.

Honor: Kendra Balcom.

Seventh grade

Superintendent’s list: Jessanie Sass.

High honor: Alexa DeMaio, Jack Leder, Jillian Mosley, Calleigh Porter and Rhea Wallace.

Honor: Nathan Gardner, Dylan Govendo and Marek Voeks.

Sixth grade

Superintendent’s list: Madison Burgwin.

High honor: Jada Biruk, Noah Charbonneau, Dominic Grieco, Kyle Speenburgh and Benjamin Teran.

Honor: Abagail Bonci, Anthony Miraglio, Erik Pettersen, Sage Trocino and Bailee Wellman.

Fifth grade

Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino, Atticus Idleman, Michaela Tucker and Kaleb Vamosy.

High honor: Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Shane Dionysius, McKinley Porter and Devon Zambri.

Honor: Johannah Beers, Cydney Bresee, Brayden Hubbard, Margot Leder and Carmela Sass.

Fourth grade

Superintendent’s list: Noelle McLaughlin and Ava Poniros.

High honor: Nevaeh Brower, Gina Galunas, Vincent Miraglio, Derek Speenburgh and Hudson Steinfeld.

Honor: Aydin Brooks, Sophia Carr and Levi Potter.

 

