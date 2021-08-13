ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Roxbury Central School students were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Eric Ianniello, Catherine Jankowski, Brynn Karns and Christina Mattice.
High honor: Trent Faulkner-Squires, Christopher Martin, Hunter Poniros and Brandon Wright.
Honor: Damien Balcom, Jaden DeMaio, Robert Peters and Matthew Vajtay.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Alina Chojnowski, Chelsea Curtis, Payge DeMaio, Kerri Anne Moore and Brett Morrison.
High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Cortnea DeMaio, Gabrielle Garofolo, Bryanna Meehan, Isabella Poniros, Federico Tobon and Ayla Vorisek.
Honor: Brianna Cross, Brianna Jansen, Myah Johnston and Justice Parks.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.
High honor: Kimora Brown, Maxwell Curtis, Kylie DeMaio, Jillian Lyke and Madison Tobon.
Honor: McKenzie Hynes, Malaki Morse and Albert Vamosy IV.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Ryleigh Goodchild, Tea Mattice and Naomi Wehmeir.
High honor: Ivory Biruk and Erin McPherson.
Honor: Juliauna Boyles.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Logan Vamosy and Lola Weil.
High honor: Elizabeth Losee, Collin Lyke and Gianna Miraglio.
Honor: Angelina D’Antoni, Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen, Jonathan Knapp, Lena Stoychev and Mikayla Wright.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Addy Hynes, Jacey O’Donnell and Savannah Pettersen.
High honor: Kendra Balcom, Chamille Sass and Abigail Zambri.
Honor: Liam Bullock, Gabriella Miraglio, Richard Pavia and Aurora Stingel.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Jillian Mosley, Calleigh Porter, Jessanie Sass and Rhea Wallace.
High honor: Nathan Gardner.
Honor: Peyton Cortese, Alexa DeMaio and Jack Leder.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Kyle Speenburgh, Benjamin Teran, Sage Trocino and Michael Trunzo.
High honor: Jada Biruk, Abagail Bonci, Madison Burgwin, Courtney Bussiere, Noah Charbonneau, Landyn German, Anthony Miraglio and Eric Pettersen.
Honor: Savannah Sarter and Bailee Wellman.
Fourth grade
Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino, Atticus Idleman and Michaela Tucker.
High honor: Cydney Bresee, Shane Dionysius, Carmela Sass and Kaleb Vamosy.
Honor: Johannah Beers, Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Brayden Hubbard, Margot Leder and McKinley Porter.
