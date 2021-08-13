 ROXBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following Roxbury Central School students were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Superintendent’s list: Eric Ianniello, Catherine Jankowski, Brynn Karns and Christina Mattice.

High honor: Trent Faulkner-Squires, Christopher Martin, Hunter Poniros and Brandon Wright.

Honor: Damien Balcom, Jaden DeMaio, Robert Peters and Matthew Vajtay.

11th grade

Superintendent’s list: Alina Chojnowski, Chelsea Curtis, Payge DeMaio, Kerri Anne Moore and Brett Morrison.

High honor: Ryder Albano, Lydia Biruk, Cortnea DeMaio, Gabrielle Garofolo, Bryanna Meehan, Isabella Poniros, Federico Tobon and Ayla Vorisek.

Honor: Brianna Cross, Brianna Jansen, Myah Johnston and Justice Parks.

10th grade

Superintendent’s list: Sophia Needham.

High honor: Kimora Brown, Maxwell Curtis, Kylie DeMaio, Jillian Lyke and Madison Tobon.

Honor: McKenzie Hynes, Malaki Morse and Albert Vamosy IV.

Ninth grade

Superintendent’s list: Ryleigh Goodchild, Tea Mattice and Naomi Wehmeir.

High honor: Ivory Biruk and Erin McPherson.

Honor: Juliauna Boyles.

Eighth grade

Superintendent’s list: Jordan Johnston, Kelly Kalleberg, Logan Vamosy and Lola Weil.

High honor: Elizabeth Losee, Collin Lyke and Gianna Miraglio.

Honor: Angelina D’Antoni, Christopher Garofolo, Elizabeth Jansen, Jonathan Knapp, Lena Stoychev and Mikayla Wright.

Seventh grade

Superintendent’s list: Addy Hynes, Jacey O’Donnell and Savannah Pettersen.

High honor: Kendra Balcom, Chamille Sass and Abigail Zambri.

Honor: Liam Bullock, Gabriella Miraglio, Richard Pavia and Aurora Stingel.

Sixth grade

Superintendent’s list: Jillian Mosley, Calleigh Porter, Jessanie Sass and Rhea Wallace.

High honor: Nathan Gardner.

Honor: Peyton Cortese, Alexa DeMaio and Jack Leder.

Fifth grade

Superintendent’s list: Kyle Speenburgh, Benjamin Teran, Sage Trocino and Michael Trunzo.

High honor: Jada Biruk, Abagail Bonci, Madison Burgwin, Courtney Bussiere, Noah Charbonneau, Landyn German, Anthony Miraglio and Eric Pettersen.

Honor: Savannah Sarter and Bailee Wellman.

Fourth grade

Superintendent’s list: Lily Aulino, Atticus Idleman and Michaela Tucker.

High honor: Cydney Bresee, Shane Dionysius, Carmela Sass and Kaleb Vamosy.

Honor: Johannah Beers, Olivia Bonci, Kimyah Brown, Brayden Hubbard, Margot Leder and McKinley Porter.

