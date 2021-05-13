SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Schenevus Central School students were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Kaylee Huntington, Autumn Jones, Hannah Osborne, Cassandra Snyder, Nolan Sweeney and Claire Warner.
High honor: Gabrielle Demchak, Kadence Hoag, Sadie Otero, Alexander Ritton, Owen Schneider and Andrew Swiderski.
Honor: Zachary Burton, Juliana Decker, Andrew Hamilton, Elizabeth Hoag, Daniel Merwin and Angelica Weber.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Kayleigh Bryant, Liana Darling, Daniel Gallagher, Alexandria Lincoln, Anthony Poliseno, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Keaton Winsor, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.
High honor: Kathryn Ferris, Wyndham Spooner and Shawna Whiteman.
Honor: LeAndra Banks, Kelsey Burton, Logan Haner, Kaylynne Jones and Jordan Regg.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp and Samantha Osborne.
High honor: Alexis LaPre, Haylee Poliseno and Benjamin Schecter.
Honor: Sophia D’Ambrosio, Harvey Ferris, Cameron Rogers and Trevor Schneider.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez and Alexis Redmond.
High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Mehki Regg, William Sulas, Lasaja Underwood Bishop and Annabelle Zollars.
Honor: Brianna Carvin, Ashley Hamilton and Elijah Reed.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, John Brady, Leah Brundege and Cadence Ritton.
High honor: William Brady, Aiden Burgos, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Brandon Finger, Jason Hoag, Serenity Hopkins and Olivia Parrish.
Honor: Dustin Comino, Maddison Schrull, Ryan Spranger and Abagail Whiteman.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Valentina Carotenuto, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Connor Morell.
High honor: Madyson Gaske, Timothy Green III, Addison Jones and Brayden Poliseno.
Honor: Addie D’Ambrosio and Kenna Robinson.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Amelya Camilleri, Cassidy Howard and Rebecca Redmond.
High honor: Michael Competiello, Morgyn Miskell and Lillian Parrish.
Honor: Ruby Knapp, Mason Larrabee, Charles Pitcher and Carleigh Reed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.