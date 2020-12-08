SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.
12th Grade
Principal’s list: Autumn Jones, Hannah Osborne, Cassandra Snyder, Nolan Sweeney and Claire Warner
High honor: Elizabeth Hoag, Kadence Hoag and Kaylee Huntington.
Honor: Daniel Merwin and Angelica Weber.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Kayleigh Bryant, Daniel Gallagher, Alexandria Lincoln, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Keaton Winsor, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.
High honor: Liana Darling, Kathryn Ferris, Kaylynne Jones, Wyndham Spooner and Shawna Whiteman.
Honor: LeAndra Banks and Jordan Regg.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Samantha Osborne and Benjamin Schecter.
High honor: Harvey Ferris.
Honor: Alexis LaPre.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Alexis Redmond, Lasaja Underwood Bishop and Annabelle Zollars.
High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Ethan Pleytez, Elijah Reed and William Sulas.
Honor: Elias Morris.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, John Brady, Leah Brundege, Brandon Finger and Jason Hoag.
High honor: William Brady, Aiden Burgos, Amber Burton, Olivia Parrish and Cadence Ritton.
Honor: Maddison Schrull.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Valentina Carotenuto, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Connor Morell.
High honor: Addie D’Ambrosio, Madyson Gaske, Timothy Green III, Addison Jones, Alton Pleytez and Brayden Poliseno.
Honor: Mehki Regg and Uriah Reynolds.
Grade 6
Principal’s list: Cassidy Howard and Rebecca Redmond.
High honor: Michael Competiello, Samantha Judd, Morgyn Miskell and Lillian Parris.
Honor: Julian Fuller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.