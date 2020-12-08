SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the first-quarter honor roll.

12th Grade

Principal’s list: Autumn Jones, Hannah Osborne, Cassandra Snyder, Nolan Sweeney and Claire Warner

High honor: Elizabeth Hoag, Kadence Hoag and Kaylee Huntington.

Honor: Daniel Merwin and Angelica Weber.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Kayleigh Bryant, Daniel Gallagher, Alexandria Lincoln, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Keaton Winsor, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.

High honor: Liana Darling, Kathryn Ferris, Kaylynne Jones, Wyndham Spooner and Shawna Whiteman.

Honor: LeAndra Banks and Jordan Regg.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Samantha Osborne and Benjamin Schecter.

High honor: Harvey Ferris.

Honor: Alexis LaPre.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Alexis Redmond, Lasaja Underwood Bishop and Annabelle Zollars.

High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Ethan Pleytez, Elijah Reed and William Sulas.

Honor: Elias Morris.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, John Brady, Leah Brundege, Brandon Finger and Jason Hoag.

High honor: William Brady, Aiden Burgos, Amber Burton, Olivia Parrish and Cadence Ritton.

Honor: Maddison Schrull.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Valentina Carotenuto, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Connor Morell.

High honor: Addie D’Ambrosio, Madyson Gaske, Timothy Green III, Addison Jones, Alton Pleytez and Brayden Poliseno.

Honor: Mehki Regg and Uriah Reynolds.

Grade 6

Principal’s list: Cassidy Howard and Rebecca Redmond.

High honor: Michael Competiello, Samantha Judd, Morgyn Miskell and Lillian Parris.

Honor: Julian Fuller.

