The following students at Schenevus Central School have been named to the first-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Liana Darling, Kathryn Ferris, Kailyn Gaske, Skylar Hults, Kaylynne Jones, Alexandria Lincoln, Damien Schmidt-Burgos, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Keaton Winsor, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.

High honor: LeAndra Banks, Kayleigh Bryant, Jordan Regg, Wyndham Spooner, Mackenzie Straight and Hailey Ward.

Honor: Logan Haner.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis LaPre, Samantha Osborne, Haylee Poliseno and Benjamin Schecter.

High honor: Sophia D’Ambrosio, Cameron Rogers, Trevor Schneider and McGraw Terrano.

Honor: William Barrett, Shanna Buck and Kirstyn Roe.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Brianna Carvin, Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond, William Sulas, Lasaja Underwood Bishop and Annabelle Zollars.

High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Ashley Hamilton, Elijah Reed and Mehki Regg.

Honor: Logan Jorgensen and Jameson Swiderski.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, Leah Brundege, Jason Hoag, Olivia Parrish and Cadence Ritton.

High honor: Aiden Burgos, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Dustin Comino, Serenity Hopkins, Maddison Schrull, Ryan Spranger, Abagail Whiteman and Raya Williams.

Honor: Cody Keator, Torie Maiorana, Cassie Miller and Orrin Sweeney.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Connor Morell.

High honor: Addie D’Ambrosio, Madyson Gaske, Timothy Green III, Addison Jones, Allen Osborne and Alton Pleytez.

Honor: Kenna Robinson.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Rebecca Redmond.

High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Cassidy Howard, Ruby Knapp, Jacob Love, Morgyn Miskell and Lillian Parrish.

Honor: Sieana Abel, Michael Competiello, Lexi Keator, Mason Larrabee, Roza Massarotti, Stephen Mateunas, Carleigh Reed and Jeremiah Rohrbaugh.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Sylvia Brady, Anna Larrabee, Drew Mattice, Landon Pier, PJ Rice and Zachary Stabile

High honor: Gavin Burgos, Elwin Johnson Jr., Lindsay Rinker and Raelyn Whiteman.

Honor: Charlotte Barrett, Sawyer Bridger, Lily Cromp, Cassidy Gallagher, Owen Green, Oscar Kortekaas, Gregory Provencher, Emma Renwick, Ethan Rohrbaugh and Christopher Sprague.

