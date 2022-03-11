SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Kayleigh Bryant, Liana Darling, Kathryn Ferris, Kailyn Gaske, Kaylynne Jones, Alexandria Lincoln, Damien Schmidt-Burgos, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Keaton Winsor, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.
High honor: LeAndra Banks, Skylar Hults, Wyndham Spooner and Mackenzie Straight.
Honor: Logan Haner, Jordan Regg, Hailey Ward and Shawna Whiteman.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis
LaPre and Samantha Osborne.
High honor: Haylee Poliseno, Cameron Rogers, Benjamin Schecter and McGraw Terrano.
Honor: Tristan Koren and Kirstyn Roe.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Brianna Carvin, Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez and Alexis Redmond.
High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Ashley Hamilton, Elijah Reed, Mehki Regg, William Sulas, Lasaja
Underwood Bishop and Annabelle Zollars.
Honor: Logan Jorgensen.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, Leah Brundege, Amber Burton, Jason Hoag and Cadence Ritton.
High honor: Aiden Burgos, Autumn Burton, Olivia Parrish and Raya Williams.
Honor: Dustin Comino, Serenity Hopkins, Cassie Miller and Maddison Schrull.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Alton Pleytez.
High honor: Addie D’Ambrosio, Madyson Gaske, Addison Jones and Connor Morell.
Honor: Timothy Green III, Allen Osborne, Brayden Poliseno, Kenna Robinson and Carina Worley.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Rebecca Redmond.
High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello, Cassidy Howard, Morgyn Miskell and Lillian Parrish.
Honor: Julian Fuller, Nevaeh Johnson, Ruby Knapp, Mason Larrabee and Roza Massarotti.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Anna Larrabee, Drew Mattice, Landon Pier, PJ Rice, Lindsay Rinker and Zachary Stabile.
High honor: Charlotte Barrett, Sylvia Brady, Gavin Burgos and Raelyn Whiteman.
Honor: Sawyer Bridger, Owen Green, Elwin Johnson Jr., Oscar Kortekaas, Gregory Provencher, Ethan Rohrbaugh and Christopher Sprague.
