SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Liana Darling, Kathryn Ferris, Kailyn Gaske, Skylar Hults, Kaylynne Jones, Alexandria Lincoln, Damien Schmidt-Burgos, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.
High honor: Kayleigh Bryant, Mackenzie Straight, Hailey Ward and Keaton Winsor.
Honor: LeAndra Banks, Logan Haner, Jordan Regg, Wyndham Spooner and Shawna Whiteman.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis LaPre, Samantha Osborne and Benjamin Schecter.
High honor: Haylee Poliseno, Cameron Rogers and McGraw Terrano.
Honor: Shanna Buck, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Conner Ritton and Trevor Schneider.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Brianna Carvin, Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez and Alexis Redmond.
High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Mehki Regg, William Sulas, Lasaja Underwood Bishop and Annabelle Zollars.
Honor: Logan Jorgensen, Elijah Reed and Jameson Swiderski.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, Leah Brundege, Jason Hoag and Cadence Ritton.
High honor: Amber Burton, Autumn Burton and Raya Williams.
Honor: Sean Brown, Aiden Burgos, Serenity Hopkins, Maddison Schrull and Abagail Whiteman.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Annalee Gallagher and Jacqueline Jaszcar.
High honor: Madyson Gaske, Addison Jones, Connor Morell and Alton Pleytez.
Honor: Addie D’Ambrosio, Timothy Green III, Kira Huntington, Allen Osborne and Uriah Reynolds.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Morgyn Miskell, Lillian Parrish and Rebecca Redmond.
High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello, Cassidy Howard, Nevaeh Johnson, Ruby Knapp and Mason Larrabee.
Honor: James Bridger, Julian Fuller, Lexi Keator, Roza Massarotti, Jordeyn Morlock and Carleigh Reed.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Anna Larrabee, Drew Mattice, Landon Pier, P.J. Rice and Zachary Stabile.
High honor: Charlotte Barrett, Sylvia Brady, Gavin Burgos, Elwin Johnson Jr., Lindsay Rinker, Shawn Streeter and Raelyn Whiteman.
Honor: Sawyer Bridger, Lily Cromp, Owen Green, Oscar Kortekaas, Ethan Rohrbaugh and Christopher Sprague.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.