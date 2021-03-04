SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Autumn Jones, Cassandra Snyder, Nolan Sweeney and Claire Warner.

High honor: Elizabeth Hoag, Kadence Hoag, Hannah Osborne, Sadie Otero, Alexander Ritton and Andrew Swiderski.

Honor: Kaylee Huntington and Angelica Weber.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Kayleigh Bryant, Daniel Gallagher, Alexandria Lincoln, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.

High honor: Liana Darling, Kathryn Ferris, Kaylynne Jones, Anthony Poliseno, Shawna Whiteman and Keaton Winsor.

Honor: LeAndra Banks, Logan Haner and Jordan Regg.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp and Samantha Osborne.

High honor: Alexis LaPre, Haylee Poliseno and Benjamin Schecter.

Honor: Shanna Buck, Sophia D’Ambrosio and Harvey Ferris.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond and Annabelle Zollars.

High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Brianna Carvin, Elijah Reed, William Sulas and Lasaja Underwood Bishop.

Honor: Logan Jorgensen, Elias Morris and Mehki Re.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, John Brady, William Brady, Leah Brundege, Brandon Finger and Jason Hoag.

High honor: Amber Burton, Olivia Parrish and Cadence Ritton.

Honor: Aiden Burgos, Autumn Burton, Dustin Comino, Cassie Miller, Maddison Schrull and Ryan Spranger.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Valentina Carotenuto, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Connor Morell.

High honor: Timothy Green III and Addison Jones.

Honor: Addie D’Ambrosio, Madyson Gaske, Alton Pleytez and Brayden Poliseno.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Cassidy Howard and Rebecca Redmond.

High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello, Ruby Knapp and Lillian Parrish.

Honor: Morgyn Miskell. 

