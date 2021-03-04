SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at Schenevus Central School were named to the second-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Autumn Jones, Cassandra Snyder, Nolan Sweeney and Claire Warner.
High honor: Elizabeth Hoag, Kadence Hoag, Hannah Osborne, Sadie Otero, Alexander Ritton and Andrew Swiderski.
Honor: Kaylee Huntington and Angelica Weber.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Kayleigh Bryant, Daniel Gallagher, Alexandria Lincoln, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.
High honor: Liana Darling, Kathryn Ferris, Kaylynne Jones, Anthony Poliseno, Shawna Whiteman and Keaton Winsor.
Honor: LeAndra Banks, Logan Haner and Jordan Regg.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp and Samantha Osborne.
High honor: Alexis LaPre, Haylee Poliseno and Benjamin Schecter.
Honor: Shanna Buck, Sophia D’Ambrosio and Harvey Ferris.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond and Annabelle Zollars.
High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Brianna Carvin, Elijah Reed, William Sulas and Lasaja Underwood Bishop.
Honor: Logan Jorgensen, Elias Morris and Mehki Re.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, John Brady, William Brady, Leah Brundege, Brandon Finger and Jason Hoag.
High honor: Amber Burton, Olivia Parrish and Cadence Ritton.
Honor: Aiden Burgos, Autumn Burton, Dustin Comino, Cassie Miller, Maddison Schrull and Ryan Spranger.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Valentina Carotenuto, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Connor Morell.
High honor: Timothy Green III and Addison Jones.
Honor: Addie D’Ambrosio, Madyson Gaske, Alton Pleytez and Brayden Poliseno.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Cassidy Howard and Rebecca Redmond.
High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello, Ruby Knapp and Lillian Parrish.
Honor: Morgyn Miskell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.