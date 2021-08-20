 SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL

The following Schenevus Central School students were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.

12th grade

Principal’s list: Autumn Jones, Cassandra Snyder, Nolan Sweeney and Claire Warner.

High honor: Andrew Hamilton, Kadence Hoag, Kaylee Huntington, Daniel Merwin, Hannah Osborne, Sadie Otero, Owen Schneider and Andrew Swiderski.

Honor: Dylan Brundege, Juliana Decker, Gabrielle Demchak, Elizabeth Hoag and Alexander Ritton.

11th grade

Principal’s list: Kayleigh Bryant, Liana Darling, Alexandria Lincoln, Anthony Poliseno, Wyndham Spooner, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Keaton Winsor, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.

High honor: Kathryn Ferris and Hailey Ward.

Honor: LeAndra Banks, Kailyn Gaske, Logan Haner, Kaylynne Jones, Jordan Regg and Shawna Whiteman.

10th grade

Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis LaPre and Samantha Osborne.

High honor: Benjamin Schecter.

Honor: Shanna Buck, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Harvey Ferris, Haylee Poliseno, Conner Ritton and Cameron Rogers.

Ninth grade

Principal’s list: Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond, Lasaja Underwood Bishop and Annabelle Zollars.

High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Brianna Carvin, Ashley Hamilton, Logan Jorgensen, Elias Morris, Elijah Reed and Mehki Regg.

Honor: William Sulas and Jameson Swiderski.

Eighth grade

Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, Leah Brundege, Brandon Finger and Cadence Ritton.

High honor: John Brady, Aiden Burgos, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Jason Hoag, Serenity Hopkins, Olivia Parrish, Lucus Risse and Raya Williams.

Honor: William Brady, Dustin Comino, Torie Maiorana, Cassie Miller, Maddison Schrull, Ryan Spranger, Orrin Sweeney, Austin Tilley and Abagail Whiteman.

Seventh grade

Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Valentina Carotenuto, Addie D’Ambrosio, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Connor Morell.

High honor: Madyson Gaske, Timothy Green III, Addison Jones, Brayden Poliseno and Kenna Robinson.

Honor: Kira Huntington, Allen Osborne and Alton Pleytez.

Sixth grade

Principal’s list: Cassidy Howard, Morgyn Miskell, Lillian Parrish and Rebecca Redmond.

High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello and Ruby Knapp.

Honor: Julian Fuller, Nadia Hopkins and Carleigh Reed. 

