SCHENEVUS CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following Schenevus Central School students were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Principal’s list: Autumn Jones, Cassandra Snyder, Nolan Sweeney and Claire Warner.
High honor: Andrew Hamilton, Kadence Hoag, Kaylee Huntington, Daniel Merwin, Hannah Osborne, Sadie Otero, Owen Schneider and Andrew Swiderski.
Honor: Dylan Brundege, Juliana Decker, Gabrielle Demchak, Elizabeth Hoag and Alexander Ritton.
11th grade
Principal’s list: Kayleigh Bryant, Liana Darling, Alexandria Lincoln, Anthony Poliseno, Wyndham Spooner, Hannah Sulas, Gabriella Terrano, Keaton Winsor, Amber Wyckoff and Leah Wyckoff.
High honor: Kathryn Ferris and Hailey Ward.
Honor: LeAndra Banks, Kailyn Gaske, Logan Haner, Kaylynne Jones, Jordan Regg and Shawna Whiteman.
10th grade
Principal’s list: Angelina Competiello, Jonathan Deitchman, Taylor Knapp, Alexis LaPre and Samantha Osborne.
High honor: Benjamin Schecter.
Honor: Shanna Buck, Sophia D’Ambrosio, Harvey Ferris, Haylee Poliseno, Conner Ritton and Cameron Rogers.
Ninth grade
Principal’s list: Liliana Competiello, Brooke Lincoln, Ethan Pleytez, Alexis Redmond, Lasaja Underwood Bishop and Annabelle Zollars.
High honor: Valerie Beardslee, Brianna Carvin, Ashley Hamilton, Logan Jorgensen, Elias Morris, Elijah Reed and Mehki Regg.
Honor: William Sulas and Jameson Swiderski.
Eighth grade
Principal’s list: Samantha Barrett, Leah Brundege, Brandon Finger and Cadence Ritton.
High honor: John Brady, Aiden Burgos, Amber Burton, Autumn Burton, Jason Hoag, Serenity Hopkins, Olivia Parrish, Lucus Risse and Raya Williams.
Honor: William Brady, Dustin Comino, Torie Maiorana, Cassie Miller, Maddison Schrull, Ryan Spranger, Orrin Sweeney, Austin Tilley and Abagail Whiteman.
Seventh grade
Principal’s list: Sophia Camilleri, Valentina Carotenuto, Addie D’Ambrosio, Annalee Gallagher, Jacqueline Jaszcar and Connor Morell.
High honor: Madyson Gaske, Timothy Green III, Addison Jones, Brayden Poliseno and Kenna Robinson.
Honor: Kira Huntington, Allen Osborne and Alton Pleytez.
Sixth grade
Principal’s list: Cassidy Howard, Morgyn Miskell, Lillian Parrish and Rebecca Redmond.
High honor: Amelya Camilleri, Michael Competiello and Ruby Knapp.
Honor: Julian Fuller, Nadia Hopkins and Carleigh Reed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.