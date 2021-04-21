SOUTH KORTRIGHT CENTRAL SCHOOL
The following students at South Kortright Central School were named to the third-quarter honor roll.
12th grade
Superintendent’s list: Michael Griffin Dianich, Haley Kosier, Jillian Hungerford, Lauren Schmid and Grace Taylor
High honor: Wendy Pagillo, Joe Ploutz, Max Bevins, Lila Shafer, Ashley Sarno and Mya Stelmashuck.
Honor: Joe Krupa, Charlie Kuhn and Autumn Burnside and Livia Marcal-Rodrigues.
11th grade
Superintendent’s list: Lacey Eckert, Logan Firment, Ailee McCracken, Ella Taylor, Brian Dengler, Caila Thomas and Kaylee Weaver.
High honor: Ashlee Barr, Kaylee Bryan, Chloe Davis, Payton Pietrantoni, Kadence Oblinski, Eoin Byrne and Lydia Soule.
Honor: Marion Stiber.
10th grade
Superintendent’s list: Joshua Anderson, Adam Champlin, Emerson Comer, Emma Dibble, Akasha Finkle, Jadyn Sturniolo, Abigail Sander and Dylan Mattice.
High honor: Troy Dianich, Patricia Karpovich and Madison Coberly.
Honor: Benjamin Hughes, Alexis Pino, Madison Albano and Declan McCracken.
Ninth grade
Superintendent’s list: Hannah Collins, Elsa Morganstern, Darren Dangler, Olivia Goulet, Lee Marigliano, Katherine Reinshagen and Olivia Westcott.
High honor: Jeffrey Palmatier, Riley Hobbie, Zackary Anderson, Hunter Larsen-Wright, Lukas Vasilakis, Norah VanBuren, Damon Pietrantoni, Gracie Deysenroth and Makenna Wright.
Honor: Connor Quarino.
Eighth grade
Superintendent’s list: Lauren Dengler, Caitlyn Deysenroth, Adelynn Eckert, Kylie Gregory, Madison Larsen-Wright and Elsa Marigliano.
High honor: Jesse Hungerford, Cole Thomas and Brian Warner.
Honor: Destinee Tanner, Jack Byrne and Kiersten Hobbie.
Seventh grade
Superintendent’s list: Carlee Dropp and Layla Boudreau.
High honor: Langston Comer, John Trimbell, Annlyse Haynes, Eoin Wright, Clyde VanBuren and Madison Reeves.
Honor: Daniel McClure, Gavin Wright, Hunter Morganstern and Parker Popp.
Sixth grade
Superintendent’s list: Alexis Hendrickson, Elizabeth Oakley, Melania Escobedo, Lily Marigliano, Evan Smith, Jansen Sturniolo, Daphne Vasilakis and Kody Weaver
High honor: Neleh Brown, Emma Smith, Nora Trimbell, Jacob Mierop, Andrew Sander and Patrick Trimbell.
Honor: Boston Quarino, Autumn Larson -Wright and Joe Wilcox.
Fifth grade
Superintendent’s list: Aurelia Comer, Emma Sicari and Alyssa Tucker.
High honor: Ellis LiCalzi, Kaitlyn Brinkerhoff-Hood, George Nebesnik, Paxton Popp, Ella Byam, Zahara Fortune, Zariah Fortune, Athena Hendrickson, Morgan Madore and Cody Hager.
Honor: Gracie Hendrickson, Callen Pickett, Zara Houshmand, Shae Trimbell, Elliana Silano, Riley Card, Lily Martin, Olivia Morton, Garrett Dropp, Elsie Carey, Hans Stelmashuck and Isabel Mason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.